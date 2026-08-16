Arsenal have held talks over Victor Osimhen's availability, but face a steep financial mountain to bring the Super Eagles striker to the Premier League

Galatasaray already rejected a €130 million offer from Al-Hilal, signalling they will demand an even higher fee from any interested club

Osimhen earns more than £300,000 per week, a figure that would make him the highest-paid player at Arsenal ahead of Bukayo Saka

Victor Osimhen’s name has once again surfaced in Arsenal’s transfer plans, but getting the Super Eagles striker to north London could prove far more complicated than simply agreeing a transfer fee with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward remains one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers, and his profile fits several of the qualities Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants in attack. However, Galatasaray have little reason to sell, while Osimhen’s salary package could create another major hurdle.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have all held internal discussions about signing Victor Osimhen this summer. Photo by Burak Basturk

Source: Getty Images

Here, Legit.ng has listed three reasons Arsenal could struggle to complete a deal for the 27-year-old.

1. Galatasaray are in no rush to sell Osimhen

The first major obstacle is perhaps the simplest. Galatasaray do not need to sell Victor Osimhen.

The Turkish champions secured the striker permanently in 2025 following his successful loan spell at the club and tied him down to a contract running until 2029. That puts Galatasaray in an extremely strong negotiating position.

The club have already shown just how determined they are to keep their star forward. Reports indicate that Galatasaray rejected a €130 million proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Rejecting that level of money sends a clear message to Arsenal and every other potential buyer. If Galatasaray were unwilling to accept €130 million from a club capable of offering enormous financial terms, a Premier League suitor would likely have to present an exceptional package to change their position.

Another report cited by Caught Offside suggests Arsenal would need to offer more than £60 million to have a realistic chance of securing Osimhen before the transfer window closes. However, the actual figure could be significantly higher depending on how strongly Galatasaray resist a sale.

Osimhen is also not agitating for a move. Although the striker has previously expressed a desire to experience Premier League football, he has continued to perform for Galatasaray and remains an important part of their plans.

That leaves Arsenal with little leverage.

They cannot rely on the player forcing his way out, and they cannot pressure Galatasaray into accepting a lower fee. If the Turkish club decide Osimhen is worth more to them on the pitch than the money they could receive from his sale, Arsenal could find the negotiations extremely difficult.

2. Osimhen's salary could break Arsenal's wage structure

Even if Arsenal manage to agree a transfer fee, the financial demands would not end there. Osimhen’s wages could become one of the biggest complications in any potential move.

Reports from Afrik-Foot have claimed the striker earns more than £300,000 per week at Galatasaray. Afrik-Foot previously reported a figure of €360,577 per week, which would put him above Arsenal’s current highest earners.

Bukayo Saka is reportedly on around €351,256 per week, while Kai Havertz is said to earn approximately €327,885.

A move for Osimhen could therefore require Arsenal to make him their highest-paid player, particularly if the striker demands improved terms to leave Galatasaray and join the Premier League champions.

That creates a wider financial question for the club.

Arsenal would not only have to pay a substantial transfer fee. They would also need to account for wages, bonuses and potentially significant agent fees over the length of the contract.

Such a package could have consequences beyond Osimhen himself. Giving one player a salary considerably above the rest of the squad can influence future negotiations with other key players.

For Arsenal, that means the decision would have to be about more than whether Osimhen is good enough. The club would need to decide whether his arrival justifies making an exception to their existing wage structure.

3. Arsenal already have Viktor Gyökeres

The final obstacle is Arsenal’s existing investment in the striker position.

The Gunners already have Viktor Gyökeres, who joined the club from Sporting Lisbon and played a role in their Premier League title success.

Osimhen would offer Arteta a different profile. His pace, physical strength, movement behind defensive lines and ability to attack crosses could give Arsenal another dimension. His pressing would also suit a team that wants to win possession high up the pitch.

He could potentially create additional space for players such as Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard while providing another outlet against teams that defend deep.

But Arsenal would still have to justify spending heavily on another elite striker.

The question becomes whether Osimhen represents enough of an upgrade or tactical alternative to Gyökeres to warrant the enormous financial commitment involved.

Arteta has acknowledged that there are few players available who can immediately improve his squad, and Osimhen undoubtedly belongs in that category. Yet Arsenal have already invested heavily in their attack.

They could instead retain Gyökeres and look for a less expensive attacking addition, particularly if the financial demands surrounding Osimhen become excessive.

Arsenal face a major financial decision

Osimhen would make sense on the pitch, but Arsenal’s biggest challenge may come away from it.

Galatasaray have a contract that runs until 2029 and have already rejected a huge offer. Osimhen’s reported wages would place significant pressure on Arsenal’s salary structure, while the presence of Gyökeres means the club must carefully consider whether another enormous investment in the position is justified.

The Nigerian’s desire to test himself in the Premier League could make Arsenal an attractive destination, but that alone will not force a deal.

If the Gunners decide Osimhen is the elite forward capable of taking their attack to another level, they may have to spend heavily on both the transfer fee and his personal terms.

For now, the biggest question is not whether Osimhen would fit Arteta’s football. It is whether Arsenal are prepared to pay the extraordinary price required to make the transfer happen.

Osimhen open to playing in EPL

In a related development, Legit.ng reported on Osimhen's desire to play in the Premier League, which has come to the forefront amid Arsenal's interest in signing the Nigerian striker from Galatasaray.

His journey reflects a larger narrative of ambition and determination, as Osimhen has consistently worked towards his dream of competing in what many consider the world's best football league.

Source: Legit.ng