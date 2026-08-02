Saudi Arabia had announced a new maritime security alliance involving five African countries to protect vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping routes

The coalition had brought together Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia alongside Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Yemen amid rising regional security concerns

The partnership had focused on strengthening maritime defence cooperation as attacks on commercial vessels disrupted global trade routes

Saudi Arabia has announced the formation of a new multinational maritime security alliance with five African countries as concerns grow over attacks on commercial vessels and disruptions along one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

The coalition, unveiled by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence, will bring together eight countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to strengthen maritime security, protect international trade routes and improve defence cooperation across the region.

Saudi Arabia had announced a new Red Sea maritime security alliance involving five African countries to protect strategic shipping routes.

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The alliance comprises Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Yemen, alongside the African nations of Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia.

The announcement comes after months of heightened insecurity in the Red Sea, where attacks linked to wider regional conflicts have forced many shipping companies to avoid the route and instead sail around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing transport costs and delivery times.

Coalition to protect global shipping routes

According to the Saudi Ministry of Defence, the new partnership is designed to safeguard international maritime corridors, secure commercial and energy shipping lanes, and improve coordination among member states.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden are among the world's most strategically important waterways, carrying about 12% of global trade. The route is also a vital corridor for oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and container shipments moving between Europe, Asia and Africa.

Security concerns in the region have intensified following repeated attacks on commercial vessels linked to tensions involving the United States, Iran, Israel and Iran-backed armed groups.

Why the Alliance Matters for Africa

The coalition includes five African countries with coastlines along key maritime routes.

Egypt oversees the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways and a major source of foreign exchange earnings for the country. Recent disruptions to Red Sea shipping have already reduced traffic through the canal as vessels diverted to longer routes.

Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia border the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a narrow passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. The waterway is regarded as one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, with any disruption capable of affecting trade, energy supplies and food imports across Africa and beyond.

Sudan also occupies a strategic position along the Red Sea, providing another important link between North and East Africa.

Focus on Maritime Security

Saudi Arabia said the coalition would strengthen collective maritime defence and improve cooperation among member states.

Beyond protecting shipping lanes, the initiative is also expected to support efforts against piracy, illegal fishing, arms traficking and human smuggling, longstanding security challenges that have affected several countries in the Horn of Africa.

The alliance also reflects Saudi Arabia's growing investment in Red Sea infrastructure, ports and logistics, as the Kingdom expands its role in regional security and seeks to protect one of the world's most important maritime trade corridors.

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Source: Legit.ng