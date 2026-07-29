Sheikh Surajudeen Akanni, popularly known as Arizukuna, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after a brief illness

The late cleric served as National Chief Missioner of Hizbullah International Prayer Ministry and 'Amir Zakireen' of Oyo state

Tributes poured in from the office of the Grand Imam of Akure and Emmanuella Ropo, wife of Fuji star Kwam 1

Ikeja, Lagos state - Sheikh Surajudeen Akanni, widely known as Arizukuna, has passed away.

Legit.ng reports that the Islamic cleric died on Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2026, following a brief illness and was buried today, Wednesday, July 29, in line with Islamic rites.

Sheikh Arizukuna dies, leaving many followers and members of the Muslim community in mourning. Photo credit: Ola Kunle

Source: Facebook

Arizukuna served as the National Chief Missioner of Hizbullah International Prayer Ministry and held the title of Amir Zakireen of Oyo state. He was also a close associate of Wasiu Ayinde, the Fuji music star popularly called Kwam 1.

Ondo cleric mourns Arizukuna

The office of the Grand Imam of Akure Kingdom, Sheikh Abdulhakeem Akorede, issued a condolence message describing the loss as one of "deep sorrow."

Sheikh Akorede said:

"We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives all his shortcomings, accepts his good deeds, widens and illuminates his grave, and grants him the highest place in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

"May Allah also grant his family, loved ones, Hizbullah Families and the entire Muslim Ummah the strength, patience, and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall all return."

Kwam 1's wife sad over Arizukuna's death

In the same vein, Emmanuella Ropo, the wife of Kwam 1, also paid tribute to the late cleric on her verified Facebook page on Wednesday, July 29.

She referred to Arizukuna as a father figure, writing:

"REST ON SHEIKH SURAJUDEEN ARIZUKUNA 'MY DADDY' as i fondly call you. The loss of a truly great man came as a rude shock.

"You were more than an inspiration to me, you embraced me as your own daughter and left an unforgettable mark on my life. Though your passing hurts deeply, I take solace in the will of Almighty Allah. May He forgive your shortcomings, grant you Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give we your loved ones the strength to bear this loss. You will forever remain in my prayers."

Ropo added:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and comfort everyone mourning this great loss."

Watch an emotional video of Sheikh Arizukuna's funeral below, shared via Facebook:

Read more Lagos news

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng