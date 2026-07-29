WhatsApp announced several new features aimed at making the app work better across multiple devices and platforms

Users can now create a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad without needing to link to a phone

The update also brings changes to CarPlay, Android Auto, PDF handling, and music sharing on Status

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WhatsApp has announced a batch of new features designed to make the messaging app work more naturally across the different devices and platforms people use every day.

The company said the updates address the reality that users are no longer tied to a single device, often moving between phones, tablets, and cars throughout the day.

WhatsApp has rolled out new features, including standalone iPad registration Photo: bahwe

Source: UGC

iPad Account Registration Now Available

One of the most significant changes is the ability to register a WhatsApp account directly on an iPad.

Since WhatsApp for iPad launched last year, users had consistently asked for the option to set up an account on the tablet itself, without needing to link it to a phone.

That option is now live. Users can download the iPad app, register with their details, and get started without any phone required.

CarPlay, Android Auto, and PDF Tools

WhatsApp has also overhauled its in-car audio experience for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers can now hear and respond to messages, make and receive calls, browse call history, and access favourite contacts, all hands-free through their car's built-in screen.

For users handling documents on the go, WhatsApp has upgraded how PDFs work within chats. Files can now be opened directly inside the app without downloading them first.

Users on the web and desktop versions can also make basic edits such as highlighting and adding annotations to PDFs within the chat window. WhatsApp said this feature is powered by Adobe Acrobat.

WhatsApp's latest rollout includes four major upgrades that could change how millions use the app every day. Photo: Whatsapp

Source: Facebook

Music Sharing Comes to WhatsApp Status

The update also introduces a music-sharing feature for WhatsApp Status.

Users can share a song directly from Apple Music or Spotify to their Status with a few taps, allowing contacts to see what they are currently listening to.

WhatsApp said all four features are already rolling out to users.

WhatsApp: Members to have access to group chat history

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp had launched its long-awaited Group Message History feature for Android and iOS users.

The update makes it easier for people added to existing group chats to understand previous discussions without relying on screenshots or asking other members for a recap.

Until now, new participants could only view messages sent after they joined a group, making it difficult to follow ongoing conversations in active chats.

With the new feature, group administrators and existing members can choose to share between 25 and 100 recent messages with new members, allowing them to catch up more quickly.

The default setting remains unchanged, meaning newcomers will only see messages sent after they join unless earlier chats are deliberately shared.

Source: Legit.ng