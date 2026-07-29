Armed invaders struck two communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least 15 people dead

The Efeyi-Ugboju attack lasted over four hours from 5am on Tuesday, with locals saying the death toll could still rise

Otukpo LGA Chairman Maxwell Ogiri confirmed 14 bodies recovered and called on government to enforce the anti-open grazing law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - At least 15 people have been killed following fresh attacks by armed herdsmen on Ugboju communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents said the violence began at around 5am on Tuesday, July 28, when gunmen descended on Efeyi-Ugboju community.

A separate attack had already claimed one life at Ipom-Ugboju the previous day. By 11:30am, 14 bodies had been recovered from Efeyi alone, with locals warning the number could climb as recovery efforts were still ongoing and some victims with serious injuries had been taken to hospital.

As reported by Daily Trust, one resident, who requested anonymity, said the scale and duration of the attack was deeply alarming.

"The attack started around 5am and continued till past 9am. 14 people were killed mercilessly in Efeyi-Ugboju, while the armed herders responsible for the attacks killed another person at Ipom-Ugboju on Monday morning."

Otukpo LGA Chairman Speaks Out

Maxwell Ogiri, Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, said 14 bodies had so far been retrieved from Efeyi-Ugboju and that a number of other residents sustained injuries during the assault.

Ogiri rejected any suggestion of provocation.

"There was no provocation. They came only to shed blood and kill our people. Fourteen dead bodies have been recovered, while many others were wounded. The people are living in fear, and there is great apprehension. Residents of neighbouring communities are already fleeing for safety."

The local government chairman raised questions about the effectiveness of security deployments in the area, noting that military personnel, police, Mobile Police, and Agro-Rangers were all present in the region yet failed to prevent the killings.

"I do not know whether the security personnel on the ground are not enough. There should be a deliberate effort by the government to enforce the Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law because everything is tied to it."

Police yet to confirm details

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she was yet to receive full details of the incident when contacted.

Benue State has experienced repeated cycles of violence linked to clashes between farming communities and armed herdsmen.

Herdsmen kill 16 in Benue fresh attacks

Recall that suspected armed herders stormed Nobi community in Otukpo LGA, Benue State, killing at least 16 residents in an early morning attack.

Angry youths and women took to the streets of Otukpo, blocking the Enugu–Otukpo and Makurdi–Otukpo roads to protest the killings.

Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attack as a barbaric assault and directed all security agencies to intensify surveillance across affected communities.

Gunmen kill 3 herdsmen, injure 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen ambushed a group of herdsmen grazing cattle near Tanjol community in Riyom LGA of Plateau State on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

MACBAN identified the three deceased herders by name and accused the Berom ethnic group of carrying out the attack.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association denied the allegation, claiming the victims were attackers repelled by local vigilantes.

Source: Legit.ng