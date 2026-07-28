Fuji star KWAM 1 paused his performance at a birthday celebration in Oregun to honour the late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya

K1 De Ultimate sent his condolences to several communities, including Mushin, Idioro, Surulere, Fadeyi, and Somolu, over the loss

The tribute came days after Toba Ijaya was laid to rest amid widespread mourning from people he had touched during his lifetime

Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, took a moment during a live performance to pay his respects to the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) secretary, Toba Ijaya.

The tribute came during the 70th birthday celebration of Alhaji Abdul-Lateef Aderotimi Balogun, held in Oregun.

Reactions trail moment KWAM 1 paid tribute to late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya at birthday party. Photo credit@tobaijaya/@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Mid-performance, the controversial music legend stepped away from the festivities to acknowledge the passing of the transport union chieftain, describing his death as a significant loss that would be deeply felt across multiple communities.

KWAM 1 mourns Toba Ijaya

K1 extended his condolences to the people of Mushin, Idioro, Surulere, Fadeyi, and Somolu, all areas where Ijaya's influence was said to have been strongly felt during his lifetime.

The celebrated Fuji artist also offered prayers for the repose of the deceased's soul, asking that Ijaya rest in perfect peace.

Moment KWAM 1 sends condolence message to Toba Ijaya's family. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Toba Ijaya was laid to rest

The late NURTW secretary had been buried a few days before the event. His funeral was marked by an outpouring of grief, with many attendees speaking glowingly about his character and the impact he made on those around him.

Tributes from colleagues, community members, and associates painted a picture of a man who was deeply respected within the transport sector and beyond.

Here is the Instagram video of KWAM 1 paying tribute to Toba Ijaya below:

What fans said about KWAM 1's tribute

Fans and followers who came across the moment reacted online. Here are some of their comments below:

@agbazmemesculture wrote:

"E worry mind no worry"

@mumcy_cisse commented:

"May his soul rest in peace Toba"

@sappylovee_ said:

"Thy last day is coming for everyone"

@lateefasunmo added:

"All souls shall taste it"

KWAM 1 sends a warning to bloggers

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji legend KWAM 1 had stirred reactions after calling out bloggers during a live stage performance, where he issued a fierce warning over reports surrounding his paternity controversy.

The musician accused some bloggers of turning people’s private matters into content for public consumption, claiming they profit from personal issues while their own lives are not without flaws.

His remarks sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and social media users sharing mixed opinions. While some supported KWAM 1’s stance against what they described as intrusive reporting, others pushed back, turning the criticism back on the Fuji icon himself.

Source: Legit.ng