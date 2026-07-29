Portugal's government has outlined the full requirements foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Portuguese citizenship through naturalisation

The minimum legal residence period differs depending on a person's nationality, with some applicants required to live in Portugal for up to 10 years

Applicants must also demonstrate financial self-sufficiency and pass knowledge tests on Portuguese culture, history, and the country's political system

Portugal has published the official conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to apply for Portuguese citizenship.

The government has set out a detailed list of cultural, legal, and financial requirements on the government's official portal.

Portugal explains 6 requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions foreigners must meet for Portuguese citizenship

According to the Portuguese government, anyone seeking naturalisation must meet the following requirements.

1. Demonstrate adequate knowledge of Portuguese culture, national history, and national symbols

2. Understand the fundamental rights and duties that come with citizenship and how the Portuguese state is politically organised.

3. Applicants are also required to formally declare their commitment to the principles of democratic rule of law.

4. On the legal side, applicants must show they have not received an effective prison sentence of more than three years for offences connected to terrorism, violent crime, highly organised crime, crimes against state security, or facilitating illegal immigration.

5. They must also confirm that no restrictive measures approved by the United Nations or the European Union are currently in place against them.

6. Financial independence is another condition, as applicants are expected to prove they are capable of supporting themselves without relying on state assistance.

How Long You Must Live in Portugal First

The length of legal residence required before a person can apply for naturalisation varies by nationality. Those who hold citizenship of a Portuguese-speaking country or a member state of the European Union must have lived legally in Portugal for at least seven years.

The application can be submitted by the individual concerned or, in certain cases, by another person on their behalf, such as a parent applying for a child.

Lawyers and solicitors registered with the relevant Portuguese Bar Associations are permitted to submit applications online on behalf of clients in specific circumstances.

These include individuals who are or have been married to a Portuguese national for more than three years, those in a de facto union with a Portuguese national for the same period, people who lost their Portuguese nationality as a result of a declaration made during a period of incapacity, and those adopted by a Portuguese national either before or after the Nationality Law came into force.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng