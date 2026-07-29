African Security Watch named the Nigerian Army the best national army in counter-terrorism operations on the continent for 2025

The award was formally presented to Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on July 29, 2026

The recognition was based on the army's performance in joint operations, intelligence-driven campaigns and civil-military cooperation

The Nigerian Army has been named Africa's Best National Army in Counter-Terrorism Operations for 2025 by African Security Watch, a continental security organisation that cited the army's operational achievements, strategic leadership and sustained campaign against terrorist networks across Nigeria.

The award was formally handed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army has been named Africa’s Best National Army in Counter-Terrorism Operations for 2025. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Major General Teriworie Gagariga, who had received the award on behalf of the Nigerian Army at the African Security Watch Awards Ceremony held in Banjul, The Gambia, made the formal presentation.

What earned Nigeria the continental honour

African Security Watch said the Nigerian Army's recognition rested on several pillars, including coordinated joint operations, intelligence-driven campaigns, effective civil-military cooperation, and sustained investment in force development and capacity building.

The organisation noted that these efforts had significantly weakened terrorist organisations and improved both national and regional security. It described the Nigerian Army as a benchmark for professional excellence and operational effectiveness in counter-terrorism across Africa.

Receiving the award, Lieutenant General Shaibu said the honour reflected the courage and dedication of the men and women serving in the field. He dedicated it to officers and soldiers who had lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as to their families.

"The award validates the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army's evolving counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency strategy and reinforces its position as a continental model for addressing complex security challenges," Shaibu said.

Army commits to sustaining operational gains

The COAS said the army would build on its current momentum through stronger intelligence-led operations, deeper collaboration with other security agencies, rigorous training, better welfare for personnel and the acquisition of modern equipment.

He added that under his leadership, the army remained committed to becoming a more professional, adaptive and combat-ready force capable of meeting Nigeria's evolving security demands while contributing to broader peace efforts across the region.

The announcement was confirmed in an official statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, on July 29, 2026.

Nigerian Army establishes 4 new divisions

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of four new Nigerian Army divisions as part of a major reorganisation aimed at strengthening military operations across the country.

Following the presidential approval, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the appointment of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) to lead the newly created formations.

Source: Legit.ng