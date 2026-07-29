The Immigration and Naturalisation Service of the Netherlands has published the full list of requirements for foreigners seeking Dutch citizenship through naturalisation in 2026

Applicants must have lived in the Netherlands for at least five consecutive years on a valid residence permit, though exceptions to this rule exist

The Dutch government also requires most applicants to give up their current nationality before being granted citizenship

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service, known locally as Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst, (IND), under the Netherlands' Ministry of Justice and Security, has released 10 requirements that foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Dutch citizenship through naturalisation in 2026.

The guidance, last updated on July 14, 2026, sets out the full conditions applicants must meet from the moment they submit their application through to the day of the naturalisation ceremony.

The Netherlands releases 10 official requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: Jeroen Jumelet, funky-data

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Requirements for Dutch citizenship in 2026

The IND lists the following 10 conditions:

1. You must be 18 years or older.

2. You can prove your identity and nationality with valid documents.

3. You have lived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for at least five consecutive years with a valid residence permit, having always applied for an extension on time. In some cases, you can apply for naturalisation earlier.

4. At the time of your application, during the procedure, and on the day of the naturalisation ceremony, you must hold one of a number of specified residence permits, including an asylum or regular permanent residence permit, a temporary residence permit with a non-temporary purpose of stay, or a valid right of residence under EU law, among other categories.

5. On the date of the naturalisation ceremony, your residence permit must still be valid or you must still hold a valid right of residence under EU law.

6. You have fulfilled the integration requirement, meaning you must have passed the civic integration exam at a minimum language level of A2, though exemptions exist in certain circumstances.

7. You are not a danger to the public order or national security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

8. You must renounce your current nationality, though exemptions to this rule exist depending on individual circumstances.

9. You must be willing to make the declaration of solidarity during the naturalisation ceremony, declaring awareness that Dutch law applies to you.

10. You must have your name determined if it does not already consist of a first name and a surname, which will be decided together with you.

Who can apply earlier than 5 years

The IND notes that the standard five-year residency requirement is not absolute. Certain applicants may qualify for naturalisation before completing five consecutive years in the country. The authority advises interested parties to check the official exceptions before submitting an application.

On the question of nationality renunciation, the IND urges applicants to confirm whether they are required to give up their existing nationality and to fully understand what that means for them before proceeding.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Netherlands had invited Nigerians to apply for its fully-funded scholarship.

How to migrate from Nigeria to Netherlands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how to migrate from Nigeria to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands does not offer open migration, meaning Nigerians must qualify under specific immigration categories.

Each route has its own eligibility rules, documentation, and timelines. Choosing the correct pathway is the first and most important step.

Source: Legit.ng