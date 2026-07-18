Princess Gloria Fraser says leaked police records support AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh's handling of the Ajiran murder investigation

Opinion article argues investigation followed directives from the Inspector-General of Police and was backed by documentary evidence and court orders

Fraser insists the courts, not social media, should determine the outcome of the Ajiran murder case based on credible evidence

FCT, Abuja - Princess Gloria Fraser, President of The National Patriots, has argued that leaked police records undermine allegations of corruption levelled against Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Olohundare Moshood Jimoh over the investigation into the Ajiran double murder case.

In an opinion article cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 18, Fraser said official documents indicate that the investigation followed directives from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and was based on documentary evidence, witness accounts and judicial authorisations, contrary to allegations circulating on social media.

Princess Gloria Fraser asserts that leaked police documents validate AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh's approach to the Ajiran murder case. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

She maintained that the controversy surrounding the case should be determined by the courts based on evidence rather than public opinion.

Investigation followed IGP directive, author says

According to Fraser, documents reviewed by The National Patriots showed that the investigation began after Chief Rotimi Williams' Chambers petitioned the Inspector-General of Police on behalf of the Ojomu Chieftaincy Family of Ajiran.

She said an official communication dated January 8, 2026, from the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP instructed the then Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, to investigate the allegations.

Fraser argued that the records suggest Jimoh acted in compliance with directives from Police Headquarters rather than on his own initiative.

Op-ed responds to social media allegations

The article follows allegations made by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), who accused Jimoh of corruption, bias and abuse of office while challenging the senior police officer to file criminal defamation proceedings if the allegations were untrue.

Fraser said no documentary evidence had been publicly presented to support those allegations.

According to the opinion piece, the leaked police records provide a different account of events.

Fraser cites witness statements, confessional claims

Fraser said investigation records showed detectives obtained statements from several complainants and witnesses, including the widow of one of the victims.

She further stated that two suspects, identified as Shafi Fatai, also known as "Fabo", and Yusuf Ismaila, alias "Bariga", allegedly made separate confessional statements implicating businessman Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi in the killings.

However, she acknowledged that the admissibility and evidential value of those statements remained matters for the courts to determine.

The article also referred to witness testimony alleging that Akanbi sought intervention to secure the release of arrested suspects and withdraw murder charges in exchange for resolving a disputed community land issue.

Fraser said investigators relied on "multiple strands of evidence rather than mere suspicion or speculation."

Court orders cited in article

The opinion piece also referred to court documents, stating that Magistrate Court No. 3, Ogba, Ikeja, granted police leave on February 16, 2026, to arrest and remand the suspect for 14 days while investigations continued.

Fraser noted that although the order was later set aside on procedural grounds, the Federal High Court in Lagos subsequently issued a warrant of arrest on April 10, 2026, authorising law enforcement authorities to secure Akanbi's appearance in connection with investigations into alleged conspiracy and murder.

She said legal analysts considered the Federal High Court order valid unless overturned by a competent court.

Claims over arrest and detention addressed

Fraser also rejected allegations that Jimoh personally interacted with the suspect after his arrest.

According to the article, Akanbi was arrested by INTERPOL authorities in the Republic of Benin before being handed over to INTERPOL Nigeria and later detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

She wrote that Jimoh's involvement was limited to coordinating with INTERPOL offices in Abuja and Lagos to facilitate the suspect's lawful repatriation and subsequent transfer for investigation.

Rights group commends investigation

Fraser said the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) had commended Jimoh for what it described as professionalism during the investigation.

According to the article, the group praised the arrest and arraignment of suspects but also raised concerns about the alleged conduct of some Delta Force operatives attached to SCID Panti, urging professionalism and adherence to due process throughout the prosecution.

Fraser said the group's position demonstrated support for the investigation while calling for accountability from all officers connected to the case.

Author defends Jimoh's record

Fraser also described Jimoh as an officer with a reputation for professionalism and operational integrity within the Nigeria Police Force.

She said his supporters viewed his record as consistent with the reform agenda of Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu, which emphasises intelligence-led policing, accountability and ethical leadership.

According to Fraser, supporters also cited reports that Jimoh rejected an alleged ₦500 million bribe in an unrelated investigation as further evidence of his integrity.

Calls for courts to determine outcome

Fraser argued that democracies around the world determine criminal cases through documentary evidence, witness testimony, forensic findings and judicial review rather than social media campaigns.

She maintained that Nigeria should adopt the same standard in the Ajiran murder case, which remains before the courts.

While noting that defendants are constitutionally presumed innocent until proven guilty, Fraser said investigating officers should also be judged on the basis of credible evidence.

"The leaked records now available appear to provide substantial documentary support for the actions taken by AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh throughout the investigation," she added.

"As the prosecution proceeds, it is the courts—not social media, public pressure or competing narratives—that will ultimately determine the guilt or innocence of those standing trial."

Fraser concluded that the documentary record should be carefully examined alongside allegations made in the public domain, arguing that the rule of law requires evidence, rather than speculation, to determine both criminal liability and official misconduct.

Ajiran community: Gunmen kill monarch's son

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension has gripped the Ajiran community in Agungi Area, Lekki axis of Lagos state, following the gruesome murder of Demola, the first son of the Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye.

The incident occurred on Monday along Chevron Drive near Ebano Supermarket. A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that gunmen shot and butchered Demola, leaving the community in shock and fear. The assassination has led to a mass exodus of residents, who are deserting the area due to the tension.

Source: Legit.ng