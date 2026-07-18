A content creator has shared a fresh update about late Favour and her family as the case continues to linger

The family had cried out for help over a N7 million debt incurred while trying to treat her

Fans still asked questions, while some offered prayers for her family and promised to show their support

A content creator known as Priscy Dash has shared a fresh insight into the controversial case of late Favour Agbro, who lost her life in July 2026 after allegedly being sexually assaulted by Odogwu Asaba.

The internet has been agog for a couple of days over the sad news of Favour's passing, while her family continues to seek justice after Odogwu Asaba was arrested on July 14, 2026.

Reactions trail fresh twist about Odogwu Asaba and Favour. Photo credit@oadogwuasaba/@priscydash

Source: Instagram

Favour's twin sister made a video begging Nigerians for help to clear the N7 million debt her family incurred while trying to save Favour's life.

In a video made by Priscy Dash, she claimed that Favour's sister reached out to her and shared how the matter started and why the family needed N7 million.

According to her, Favour didn't go to Asaba to see Odogwu Asaba as a runs girl, but because they had been creating content together online. She added that Odogwu invited Favour to Asaba for a content creation class and even asked her to pay money, which she alleged he did.

Sharing more, she noted that Favour lied that she was going to work and instead went to Asaba to meet Odogwu Asaba, who allegedly took advantage of her.

Priscy Dash shares more about Favour

Sharing more, the content creator noted that Favour opened up to her brother about the alleged assault, and he sent her transport fare to return home. However, she tried to hide Odogwu Asaba's identity because her brother had threatened to go there with his friends to fight.

She added that her brother gave Favour money to undergo medical tests, and it was discovered that she had an infection, after which she started receiving treatment.

According to Priscy Dash, Favour's parents later found out what had happened, and Favour fell into depression.

She later allegedly took a poisonous substance and was placed on oxygen while her family continued moving her from one hospital to another in search of a solution. It was during this process that her parents allegedly incurred a N7 million debt.

Here is the Instagram video of Priscy Dash speaking about Favour and her family:

Fans share their take on Favour's case

Here are some of the comments below:

@godwinappah shared:

"Na wa o. Ladies and gentlemen please pick up the pieces and learn."

@vick.ie1104 said:

"Why is your story different from the story of the Favour girl?"

@badman__tcee stated:

"Omo, this is really sad."

@_ogor___ commented:

"Staphylococcus? I don't get, the story isn't adding up. Why is it only this side of the story was staphylococcus mentioned? Where is the medical evidence showing the STD?"

@forbors_cake reacted:

"I just feel for the girl."

@fairfield_dyn commented:

"May God keep and protect every girl child out there."

@acordilia wrote:

"Sorry ma but this is different from what the girl said on a video record, omo I nor really understand this matter again different story every where."

@aghwe_oghenekevwe:

"She went to meet Odogwu 30th of may But the first recipes u posted the date is showing April"

Odogwu Asaba's last video after alleged assault

Legit.ng had reported that a video of content creator Odogwu Asaba lecturing women about depending on men had resurfaced online following allegations of sexual assault involving a girl named Favour.

Odogwu Asaba reportedly confessed to the alleged assault before he was arrested, making the resurfaced clip draw more attention from viewers. Many Nigerians flooded the comments section, pointing out the irony of his past remarks in light of the serious allegations surrounding him.

Source: Legit.ng