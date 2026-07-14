Presidency dismisses Makinde's call for a UN probe into the Oyo school abduction as unnecessary

Makinde insists international scrutiny will strengthen accountability and public confidence

Governor thanks Tinubu and security agencies, pledges full support for rescued pupils and teachers

The Presidency has criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, describing the demand as unnecessary and politically driven.

Makinde made the appeal on Monday while formally receiving the 45 rescued teachers and pupils, saying Nigerians deserved a transparent account of the circumstances surrounding their 56-day captivity.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde wants a UN probe into the abduction of pupils in Oriire Local Government. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

Presidency rejects UN probe

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the Federal Government had no objection if the UN wished to examine the incident but maintained there was no basis for such a request.

"The Governor has just expressed his opinion that the UN should probe this incident. Our doors are open. Let the UN come if he thinks there is more to it than what our military has explained," Onanuga said.

He argued that security agencies had already disclosed details of the rescue operation, adding that it was "unwarranted" and "absolutely unnecessary" to seek an external investigation.

Onanuga also questioned suggestions of conspiracy, saying, "Look at those kids... Will anyone want to deliberately subject them to the trauma they went through for 56 days?"

Makinde defends call

The governor insisted his request was aimed at ensuring accountability rather than discrediting Nigerian institutions, Punch reported.

"This is not about politics. It is about justice for the victims, reassurance for our people, and restoring public confidence that every Nigerian child can go to school without fear," Makinde said.

Despite calling for an independent investigation, Makinde thanked President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for securing the victims' release and pledged medical, psychological and educational support for the rescued pupils and teachers, Vanguard reported.

Oyo abduction: 8 kidnappers arrested, many killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga confirmed that eight kidnappers were arrested and handed over to the DSS following a rescue operation that freed abducted schoolchildren.

Security agencies neutralised some of the kidnappers during the operation, and a kingpin whose release was demanded by the abductors remains under prosecution/ Onanuga said the government made no concessions to secure the release, adding that a full security briefing would follow.

Source: Legit.ng