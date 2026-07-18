Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid an extraordinary tribute to Lionel Messi on the eve of the 2026 World Cup final against Spain

Scaloni's remarks about the 39-year-old captain drew widespread attention ahead of Sunday's showdown

The former Argentina U20 coach is leading La Albiceleste to their second consecutive final

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has described captain Lionel Messi as "pure history" ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

Scaloni made the remarks during his pre-match press conference in New York on Saturday, July 18, as the defending champions prepare for a showdown that could further cement Messi's legacy.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praises Lionel Messi after the Inter Miami captain led the nation to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Scaloni hails Messi's legacy

The Argentina manager said Messi's achievements at the age of 39 continue to amaze him, insisting the football world should appreciate the veteran while he is still playing. He said via Guardian:

“He is pure history, a legend. Reaching a final at 39 years of age is unbelievable. We must enjoy him as it happens.

“With Diego Maradona, we miss him. But Messi is still with us. He is the history, he is the legend, and together with this group of people who have brought us these wonderful years, we’ll always remember him.”

Messi will be hoping to guide Argentina to back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles after inspiring La Albiceleste to the 2022 crown in Qatar.

Scaloni wary of Spain

Despite praising his captain, Scaloni insisted Argentina cannot afford to underestimate Spain, describing La Roja as an experienced side accustomed to playing on football's biggest stages. He said:

“They also have players who have played on the biggest stages in world football.

“They played a Euro final and a Nations League final. They also have a great deal of experience. I don’t think being in a final again plays in our favour, ” per NDTV Sports.

Argentina face Spain on Sunday, July 19, with both nations aiming to add another World Cup trophy to their illustrious histories.

Messi sends message to Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to Spain ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final encounter.

Messi described Spain as a great team filled with players he is familiar with from his years in La Liga, but hopes they do not have a good day.

Source: Legit.ng