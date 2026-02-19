Community leaders distanced themselves from the alleged Ojomu Royal Family notice and questioned its authenticity

Ajiran indigenes reaffirmed support for an impartial investigation into the killings while warning against witch-hunts

Concerned residents accused unnamed interests of linking murder probes to land disputes and mismanagement of communal land proceeds

Concerned indigenes of Ajiran Land in Eti-Osa Local Government Area have distanced themselves from a public notice allegedly issued by the Ojomu Royal Family.

They further described the document as misleading and unworthy of the dignity associated with the traditional palace.

In a jointly signed statement, cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 19, the residents said they were doubtful that the notice genuinely originated from the palace of the Ojomu and the Balogun of Ajiran Land, even though it reportedly bore their names.

They argued that the tone and content of the notice lacked the “royalty and dignity” expected of such a revered institution.

Group backs unbiased investigation into killings

The indigenes said they felt compelled, “for the sake of posterity and a full understanding of the facts,” to challenge what they described as false claims contained in the notice.

They reiterated their support for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the killings of Sheriff Isola Salami and Prince Ademola Akinloye, who were reportedly murdered in separate incidents in 2023 and 2024.

However, they cautioned that the investigations must not be turned into an instrument for intimidation, blackmail or witch-hunting.

Concerns raised over alleged hidden agenda

According to the statement, previous probes into the killings did not implicate any prominent Ajiran youths.

The group said the renewed focus on the cases, combined with what they described as propaganda in the disputed notice, raised concerns about a possible targeted agenda.

They also criticised attempts to link the murder investigations with disputes over land sales in Ajiran Land, describing the connection as malicious and intended to divert attention to longstanding communal land issues.

Ajiran land described as communal property

Clarifying their position, the indigenes stressed that Ajiran Land, under the Ojomu Chieftaincy Family, is communal property belonging to all indigenes, not the exclusive asset of a few individuals.

They alleged that Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi and Wasiu Yekini Akinsemoyin had come under attack because of their push for transparency and equitable sharing of proceeds from communal land sales.

According to them, the duo has been advocating for the use of land sale revenues for community-wide development rather than private gain.

Questions over use of land sale proceeds

The statement further alleged that billions of naira realised from the sale of large portions of land to individuals and multinational companies over the years have not resulted in visible development projects within Ajiran Land.

The indigenes questioned how the funds were utilised, alleging that proceeds were diverted for personal and family interests, while those demanding accountability allegedly faced harassment.

Expressing solidarity with Tajudeen and Akinsemoyin, the group urged them not to be discouraged, adding that they remained confident that truth and justice would ultimately prevail in the interest of the Ajiran community.

