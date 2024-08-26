Tension has gripped the Ajiran community in Agungi Area, Lekki, Lagos State, following the gruesome murder of Demola, the first son of the Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye. The incident occurred on Monday along Chevron Drive, near Ebano Supermarket.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that gunmen shot and butchered Demola, leaving the community in shock and fear. The assassination has led to a mass exodus of residents, who are deserting the area due to the tension.

The management of an estate in the community confirmed the incident in a notice sent to residents, appealing to them to avoid the Chevron, Agungi, and Ajiran areas for their safety. The notice read, "Ajiran (Agungi) king's son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning."

The Lagos State Police Command has been notified of the incident, but spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said he was not yet privy to the information. He assured that he would brief the press once he receives details about the matter.

The community remains on edge, with residents fearing for their safety. The incident has raised concerns about the security situation in the area, and residents are calling for increased police presence to prevent further violence.

