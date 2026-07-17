Isaac Fayose released a video on July 16, 2026, blasting Obidients who criticised him for meeting Seyi Tinubu

Fayose recalled the sacrifices he made campaigning for Peter Obi, questioning whether Obi had ever reached out to thank him

The politician warned he could switch his support to Tinubu, describing himself as a Yoruba man free to back whoever he chooses

Isaac Fayose has gone on an angry rant directed at Peter Obi's supporters, popularly known as Obidients, after they dragged him online for meeting with Seyi Tinubu.

In a video posted to Instagram on July 16, 2026, Fayose did not hold back, unleashing his frustration at supporters who questioned his loyalty to Obi simply because he shared a cordial moment with President Bola Tinubu's son.

Reactions trail Isaac Fayose as he lambastes Obidients for dragging him over meeting with Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit@isaacfayose/@seyitinubu/@petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

Seyi Tinubu had reportedly removed his cap and knelt in greeting, saying "Egbon," and Fayose praised the gesture as a sign of good character.

Fayose Questions Peter Obi's Gratitude

What clearly stung Fayose most was what he described as a lack of acknowledgement from Obi himself.

He recalled investing heavily in the Labour Party presidential candidate's 2023 campaign, including leaving his hotel in Ibadan open for supporters and taking part in protests. Despite all of that, he said Obi had never come to greet him or say thank you.

"Has Obi come to say thank you? Has Obi come to greet me?" he asked, his frustration evident throughout the video.

Isaac Fayose sends memo ot Obident for dragging him. Photo credit@isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Fayose made clear that his political allegiance is not unconditional. He reminded critics that as a Yoruba man, he has every right to support and campaign for whoever he chooses, including Tinubu.

He told Obidients directly that they were "not worth it" and warned that he could pull his backing from Obi entirely if pushed further.

Here is Isaac Fayose's full Instagram rant about Obident:

Reactions to Fayose's video

The video quickly stirred reactions across social media, with opinions split sharply down the middle.

@mr.jollof_ commented:

"Nice one Egbon. You have seen the light"

@livinus_nwosu wrote:

"The abundance of the heart the mouth speaks"

@cubana_chiefpriest said:

"No worry yourself egbon, we deh together, it's coming home. Bola On your mandate we shall stand"

@yemi_daniels reacted:

"E say un Obi. Wahala dey dat country i swear. Haaaaa"

@fustinustochi shared:

"You have the right to withdraw your support if you wish, but after all you have said about the government and you go back to them is your integrity not mine, what ever you are against and what you speak against stand on what you believe do not let them manipulate you"

@richards_femi wrote:

"Nigerians are funny, so because he's campaigning for Obi, he should fight all his friends and acquaintances, politics na game ohh....if you like follow them hate your helper, having different political views doesn't make us enemies ..we can have separate political party we can support but still live as one, afterall we are all fighting for a better Nigeria"

Isaac Fayose supports Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose shared his take on the politics in Abia state, especially following Doris Ogala’s video.

He warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return, as he took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support.

Source: Legit.ng