Delta State Police arrested popular Asaba content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu of Asaba, over an alleged assault on a 20-year-old woman

The suspect allegedly lured the victim to Asaba under the pretence of a content creation training programme he advertised on social media

The victim returned home in distress, recorded a video recounting her ordeal, and later died after ingesting a toxic substance

The Delta State Police Command has arrested Asaba-based content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, widely known online as "Odogwu of Asaba", over allegations that he physically and sexually violated a 20-year-old woman who later took her own life.

According to a press release issued by the Command on July 15, 2026, the incident began on June 1, 2026, when the young woman travelled to Asaba after responding to what appeared to be a legitimate offer.

Asaba-based content creator Odogwu of Asaba was arrested by the Delta State Police following allegations involving a 20-year-old woman who later died. Photo: adejobimuyiwa

Source: Instagram

40-year-old Odogwu of Asaba had reportedly advertised a content creation training programme across his social media platforms, and the victim accepted his invitation to participate.

Upon her arrival, police allege that Ogbonna took her to a hotel where he violated and physically attacked her.

According to the statement, the 20-year-old woman later made her way back home visibly shaken and recounted the full details of what had happened to her family.

Police in Delta State say content creator Odogwu of Asaba is in custody as they investigate allegations linked to the death of a 20-year-old woman. Photo: adejobimuyiwa

Source: Twitter

Victim recorded her ordeal before her death

The statement said that in the days that followed, the young woman made a video recording in which she described the incident and the emotional anguish she had been carrying since returning home.

She subsequently ingested a toxic substance and, despite efforts by those around her to save her life, she did not survive.

Her family thereafter submitted a petition to the Delta State Police Command, prompting the Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, to direct the Area Command Effurun to open an immediate investigation.

Operatives moved quickly and arrested Ogbonna shortly afterwards. He reportedly made statements to investigators during preliminary questioning, and the inquiry is continuing.

CP Oyeniyi assured the deceased's family and the general public that the investigation would be handled with thoroughness and professionalism, and that every aspect of the allegations would be examined.

He confirmed that appropriate legal action would follow in line with the law.

The police statement was signed by SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command.

Read the full statement from the Delta Police Command and the video made by the victim before her death below:

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The union leader was attacked by armed men along Ikorodu Road while driving home, and though initially reported to have survived, he was later pronounced dead at St. Nicholas Hospital.

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Source: Legit.ng