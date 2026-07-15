An old video of Arsene Wenger predicting Spain as the only team capable of beating France at the 2026 World Cup resurfaced and went viral after the semi-final

Spain defeated France 2-0 on Tuesday, July 14, ending Les Bleus' World Cup campaign despite their status as overwhelming tournament favourites

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty and Pedro Porro added a second goal to book Spain's place in the World Cup final

A resurfaced clip of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger singling out Spain as France's most dangerous rival at the 2026 World Cup has gone viral, after his prediction proved accurate in the most emphatic fashion at the semi-final stage.

Spain eliminated France 2-0 on Tuesday, July 14, ending Didier Deschamps' side's tournament run despite the French being widely regarded as the most complete team in the competition heading into the last four.

Arsene Wenger had predicted Spain as the only country capable of defeating France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

In the footage now circulating widely on X, Wenger dismissed the threat posed by England and Argentina before zeroing in on Luis de la Fuente's side as the one outfit with the tools to unsettle France, Fox Sports reports.

"For me, the real question mark is Spain. If any team is capable of beating France right now, I would say it's Spain. Because they have a better technical level than France.

"They have a quality of collective play, and a culture of collective play, that nobody else in the world has at the moment. Not at this level, anyway. So it's between those two in my opinion. After that, of course, France is stronger physically."

Wenger's prophecy come true

France had entered the semi-final on the back of six commanding performances, with Kylian Mbappé leading an attack that had appeared near impossible to contain throughout the tournament, AP reports.

Yet Spain's defensive organisation proved equal to the challenge, holding out for a record sixth clean sheet across their seven matches at the competition.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the penalty spot after a clever run by Lamine Yamal drew a foul inside the box. Pedro Porro then added a second to put the result beyond doubt and send Spain into a second World Cup final.

De la Fuente's side will face either defending champions Argentina or England in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just across the river from New York City.

Wenger predicts 2026 World Cup winner

Legit.ng reported earlier about Wenger's predictions for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on his belief that France will emerge victorious.

As the tournament draws nearer to the quarter-finals, the stakes are higher than ever, with football legends weighing in on which nation has the edge to lift the prestigious trophy in New York.

Source: Legit.ng