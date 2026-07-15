A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the permanent transfer of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami to the Federal Government

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled that the EFCC established the properties were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities

Malami and 14 associates had filed applications challenging the forfeiture order but the court held they failed to prove the lawful sources of the funds used to acquire the assets

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik delivered the ruling on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, finding that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had sufficiently demonstrated that the properties were reasonably suspected to represent proceeds of unlawful activities and were not funded from legitimate income sources.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami. Photo credit: @efcchq

Source: UGC

Properties forfeited across multiple states

The forfeited assets span several states and encompass an unusually wide range of property types.

In Abuja, they include a luxury duplex in Maitama, a three-storey building in Garki formerly known as Harmonia Hotels Limited, a five-storey structure now housing the 53-room Meethaq Hotels Ltd. in Jabi, a 15-room Meethaq Hotels Ltd. property in Maitama, and terrace properties in Asokoro District. Commercial units at Citiscape Shariff Plaza in Wuse II, shops at Vegas Mall and Wuse Market, residential properties in Gwarimpa, Karsana District, and Apo Legislative Quarters are also among the seized assets.

Properties in Kano include a building at No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way in Nasarawa GRA, land at Lamido Nasarawa GRA, the 131-room Zeennoor Hotel at Kabuga Satellite Town, a mosque within the same complex, and the old Zeennoor Hotel building.

Among the most substantial assets forfeited are those in Kebbi State, which include Rayhaan University, its permanent and temporary sites, a third site, the Vice Chancellor's residence, and Rayhaan Radio along Sani Abacha Bypass Road in Birnin Kebbi.

The Rayhaan Agro Allied Factory, covering factory buildings, machinery, a mosque, staff quarters, and the Rayhaan Bustan Building, was also seized. Assets at Azbir Arena, including a hotel, printing press, gallery, gardens, mosque, clothing outlet, pharmacy, and supermarket, are part of the order. Two plots of 100 hectares each along the Birnin Kebbi-Jega Road, a commercial plaza near Birnin Kebbi Market, a filling station, a tanker garage, and several other structures round out the Kebbi properties.

Court rejects Malami's challenge

The interim forfeiture order was first granted on January 6, 2026, by Justice Emeka Nwite following an ex parte application by EFCC counsel Ekele Iheanacho, SAN. The commission subsequently published the order in national newspapers, inviting any interested party to contest the planned final forfeiture.

Malami and 14 other respondents, largely family members and associates, filed counter-applications seeking to have the interim order set aside and challenging the court's jurisdiction. The matter was argued before Justice Abdulmalik on May 27, 2026, before being adjourned for judgment.

In her ruling, the judge held that the respondents had merely asserted ownership of the properties without producing any evidence of the lawful sources of funds used to acquire them.

The court noted that in non-conviction-based forfeiture proceedings, bare claims of ownership are insufficient; respondents bear an evidential burden to demonstrate legitimate acquisition.

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng