Cyprus's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of countries whose nationals can visit the island nation for up to 90 days without a visa

Only two African countries made the full list of 90-plus eligible countries, making them the sole African nations with visa-free access to Cyprus

Citizens of all other African countries must obtain a visa before travelling to Cyprus as bona fide visitors, including Nigeria and Ghana

Cyprus has confirmed that only two African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the island nation, with nationals from Mauritius and Seychelles permitted to stay for up to 90 days without prior authorisation.

The Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the official list, which covers more than 90 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Caribbean, alongside the two African nations.

Cyprus has named only two African countries on its visa-free eligibility list. Photo Credit: Nicolas Tucat, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The list applies strictly to bona fide visitors, meaning those entering for tourism, transit, or short-term purposes.

African countries on Cyprus' visa-free list

Of the entire African continent, only nationals from the following countries are exempt from Cyprus's visa requirement:

1. Mauritius.

2. Seychelles.

Citizens from all other African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, are required to apply for and obtain a visa before travelling to Cyprus.

The full list was originally posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus on June 9, 2024, and continues to reflect the country's current entry requirements for short-stay visitors in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian students deported from Northern Cyprus had faced hardship.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry into Cyprus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the countries that do not need a visa to enter Cyprus in 2026.

The exemption spans several regions. From the Americas, nationals of the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, the Bahamas, and Barbados, along with several other Caribbean and Central American nations, are all covered.

Travellers from the Asia-Pacific region also benefit from the arrangement, with citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Israel, and Taiwan among those who can enter Cyprus without a visa for short-term stays.

Source: Legit.ng