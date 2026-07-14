FIFA stood down French referees François Letexier and Clément Turpin from the 2026 World Cup as the tournament entered its final stages

The decision followed France's progression to the semi-finals and is consistent with FIFA's standard referee rotation policy, not a disciplinary action

Letexier officiated Argentina's dramatic Round of 16 comeback against Egypt, a match that sparked fierce controversy over VAR inconsistency

FIFA has removed French referee François Letexier from the 2026 World Cup, along with fellow countryman Clément Turpin, as the tournament advances towards its closing stages.

The governing body confirmed the duo's departure is part of its established rotation practice, under which officials are cycled out of the competition as it progresses.

French referee François Letexier has been stood down from the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

With France having qualified for the semi-finals, both referees were withdrawn to prevent any perception of conflict of interest. No disciplinary action was involved, French sports outlet L'Equipe reports.

A third French official, Jérôme Brisard, has been retained and remains eligible for VAR assignments as the competition continues.

Letexier's departure and the Egypt match

Letexier's exit from the tournament follows his handling of one of the most contentious matches of this World Cup: Argentina's comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16.

Egypt had constructed a commanding 2-0 advantage and looked on course for a memorable result before Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored in the final stages to complete a stunning Argentine turnaround.

According to Tuko Sports, the flashpoint of controversy centred on two separate VAR decisions.

While Argentina were a goal down, Haissem Hassan converted for Egypt during a counter-attack, only for the effort to be ruled out after VAR determined that Lisandro Martinez had been fouled during the build-up.

Under the laws of the game, a foul committed in the sequence of play leading to a goal invalidates the score.

Egypt's grievance over VAR consistency

The difficulty arose later in the match. When Argentina launched the move that resulted in their second goal, Mohamed Salah appeared to have been fouled by Julian Alvarez before possession changed hands, yet VAR chose not to intervene on that occasion.

Egypt's players, coaching staff and supporters reacted with fury, arguing that the officiating standard applied to disallow their goal had not been consistently extended to Argentina's attack.

The disparity drew widespread criticism and intensified scrutiny on the officiating team from the moment the final whistle sounded.

Letexier's removal from the tournament is unrelated to that controversy.

FIFA's rotation policy, which has been applied consistently across previous editions of the World Cup, governs the decision rather than any assessment of his performance in the Egypt fixture.

Lexetier takes bold action after Egypt match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the dramatic World Cup match between Egypt and Argentina, where controversial refereeing decisions stirred significant debate among fans.

Amidst the uproar, FIFA referee Francois Letexier's decision to deactivate his Instagram account in the wake of criticism reveals the intense scrutiny officials face in high-stakes matches.

Source: Legit.ng