Kylian Mbappe scored and set up Ousmane Dembele as France defeated Morocco to reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals

The France captain is preparing for his third successive FIFA World Cup semi-final appearance, facing Spain on Tuesday in Dallas

Mbappe warned that the challenge ahead is greater than anything France has faced so far in the tournament

Kylian Mbappe has declared France ready for whatever lies ahead as he prepares to captain Les Bleus into their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final showdown with Spain in Dallas on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid forward was central to France's quarter-final victory over Morocco, both scoring and providing the assist for Ousmane Dembele's goal.

Kylian Mbappe during training ahead of France vs Spain. Photo by Stacy Revere.

Source: Getty Images

The win extended Mbappe's remarkable run at the World Cup level, placing him in his third consecutive semi-final at the tournament.

Mbappe sends message to Spain

Speaking to FIFA ahead of the semi-final, Mbappe made clear that satisfaction would only come through victory.

“There's only one way to relax, and that's by winning. Until we've done that, we don't let up. We're in the semi-finals and we're very happy, but there's still a long way to go,” he said.

“We realise that what lies ahead is even tougher than what we've been through, but we're ready to face anything.”

As noted by BBC Sport, should France get past Spain, a place in the final awaits against either Argentina or England, setting up what would be a blockbuster conclusion to the 2026 tournament.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup between France and Spain.

The cat predicted a win for France over Spain with both sides starting out the tournament as one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng