Prophet Odumeje criticised Pastor Adeboye's comments defending President Tinubu's handling of Nigeria's security crisis

The Onitsha-based cleric insisted that pastors have a biblical duty to hold bad governments accountable rather than seek to benefit from them

Odumeje urged Nigerians to stop celebrating politicians for using public funds, saying elected officials exist to serve citizens, not the other way round

Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, has publicly pushed back against comments made by Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who recently defended President Bola Tinubu's response to Nigeria's deteriorating security situation.

At a U.S.-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala on June 23, Pastor Adeboye argued that Tinubu had fulfilled his constitutional duty by ordering the military to address insecurity, and that the President could not reasonably be expected to personally take up arms and fight.

Prophet Odumeje disagrees with Pastor Adeboye over Tinubu's handling of insecurity. Photo: realprophetodumeje/officialasiwajubat/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Prophet Odumeje, the founder of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha, offered a sharply different perspective during a recent sermon, insisting that the role of a pastor is not to shield those in power but to call them out.

"I don't want to talk to Adeboye; I don't want to talk to that man. Do you know what they call a pastor? Go to the Bible, a pastor must rebuke a bad government. They shouldn't look to benefit from it. We are fathers in the Lord. It is God who makes my voice heard in the world," he said.

Odumeje speaks on citizens' rights

The Anambra-born cleric directed much of his sermon at Nigerians themselves, urging the public to stop applauding politicians simply for spending money that already belongs to the people.

"People are managing our resources and lavishing our resources, and we are praising them for managing resources that we sent them to look after for us. Governors, senators, presidents, or whatever you want to call them, they are there as your representatives. They are there to serve every citizen of Nigeria, and they owe you accountability for the job you sent them to do," he stated.

Odumeje also took aim at the quality of governance and what he described as a total absence of meaningful development, saying politicians were more focused on self-enrichment than on building the country.

"There has never been anything the government has done for this country. There is no development. Nothing is happening. These are people who don't know what the development of a country means. The only thing they know how to do is embezzle and share money," he said.

Prophet Odumeje weighs in after Adeboye defends Tinubu over insecurity. Photo: realprophetodumeje/officialasiwajubat/pastoreaadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

Odumeje invokes late Biafran leader Ojukwu

He went further to invoke the memory of late Biafran leader Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, drawing a contrast between his boldness and what he characterised as the passivity of present-day Nigerians.

"Ojukwu was 31 years old when he realised that what these people call the government of Nigeria was a deceit against the Igbo people. And this young man, at the age of 31, started fighting for the rights of everybody," he noted.

The controversial prophet also referenced Nnamdi Kanu and resource-driven conflicts in northern Nigeria, arguing that citizens remain largely unaware of how deep political deception runs in the country.

Watch the video of Odumeje speaking about Pastor Adeboye's comment on insecurity and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu below:

Solomon Buchi rejects Adeboye's remarks on insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that life coach and social media commentator Solomon Buchi rejected Pastor Adeboye’s defence of President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

Buchi argued in a video that leadership goes beyond issuing orders, stressing that accountability must rest with the president when security fails.

He questioned who else Nigerians should hold responsible if not Tinubu, pointing to ongoing crises like the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo state and criticising the president’s silence during such events.

Source: Legit.ng