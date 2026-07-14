A UNIBEN student shared her academic journey, revealing she spent years writing JAMB and then was given a course she never wanted before making a decision

The student faced harassment from a lecturer in her original department, which contributed to her decision to leave

She restarted from her first year after the transfer, meaning she will graduate in 2027 as a Class of 2026 student

A University of Benin student has opened up about spending many years writing JAMB, being admitted to a course she never chose, and eventually walking away to restart her academic journey from scratch.

The student, who goes by @itohanitua on TikTok, shared her story in a "get ready with me" style video posted on 13 July 2026.

A UNIBEN student who gained admission to a course she had never heard of shares her story. Photo credit: @itohaniua/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On-screen captions told the story she was clearly ready to let go of:

"Class of 2026 but graduating 2027."

UNIBEN student gains admission to unchosen course

The UNIBEN student narrated how a difficult university admission process had left her with no real choice in her course of study, placing her in a programme she had no interest in.

Rather than a fresh start, her time in the department brought frustration and, eventually, harassment from a lecturer.

She said:

"I wasn't interested. I wasn't engaged. It felt like I was wasting my time, my parents' money, and everything."

After writing JAMB twice and gaining admission to the course she never wanted, she decided to transfer into another department. The lady was about to enter 200 level when she was told that she would have to repeat 100 level to study a different course.

"I had to start from 100 level again. So I don't have complications during my finals."

She ended her story, noting that she made the best decision by changing her course of study.

Reactions as UNIBEN student changes course

The video struck a chord with students who recognised pieces of their own stories in hers.

@Oritsemeyiwa said:

"Proud of you 🥹 ought to graduate this year too but I'll be graduating next year (did deferment)"

@Tega said:

"I transferred from Education to social science too, and I wasn't asked to start again, so I'm worried. Will it affect my final year? God please oh."

@...Le mon said:

"Started over when I'm already in 300L. 😩"

Watch the UNIBEN student share her full academic journey:

Nigerian lady regrets course of study

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady expressed regret over the course she studied in the university and branded it the “most useless.”

She shared two things her lecturers said that made her regard the course as such, as she mentioned what she studied for four years.

Source: Legit.ng