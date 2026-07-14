A young cinematographer identified as Yeji shared a TikTok video showing Pastor Eno Jerry signing his white shirt

Yeji described the moment as an honour, saying the resident pastor of Streams of Joy Umuahia signed on his sign-out t-shirt

The video caught the attention of fellow churchgoers who spotted familiar faces in the background, sending it viral on TikTok

A young cinematographer known on TikTok as Yeji left the internet talking after sharing a video in which Pastor Eno Jerry, the resident pastor of Streams of Joy International in Umuahia, Abia State, signed his shirt.

In the clip, Yeji is seen wearing a white sign-out t-shirt filled with colourful signatures and drawings from what appears to have been a special occasion outside the church.

Cinematographer appreciates Pastor Eno Jerry on sign-out day. Photo credit: @Yeji/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pastor Eno Jerry signs cinematographer's shirt

Among the names and messages covering the shirt, Pastor Eno Jerry's signature stood out, accompanied by the Hebrew name for God, "EL ROI," meaning "the God who sees."

Narrating the moment in his own words, Yeji described the moment as an honour, and expressed his joy.

Pastor Eno Jerry leads the Umuahia branch of Streams of Joy International under the overall direction of her husband and the church's founder, Pastor Jerry Eze.

Churchgoers react to the viral clip

The TikTok video drew responses from people who had either witnessed the moment in person or stumbled across it on their feeds.

@Ifeoma Stella said:

"Abeg no wash this cloth ooo. Nah mantle be this asw. Congratulations broo."

@jannie_cola said:

"The VC Mummy Ngo Akanwa held your polo for Mama Eno Jerry to sign on while Pastor Chibundu looked in admiration."

@Vanessa added:

"Ouuuuu, Tiktok brought it to me. I saw this yesterday while I was leaving the church. Congratulations yeji."

See the post below:

Nobody signs lady's sign-out shirt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate sparked reactions on social media after showing off her sign-out shirt on graduation day.

Unlike many graduates whose white shirts are covered with signatures and messages from friends, hers remained almost completely blank.

Source: Legit.ng