Former First Lady Aisha Buhari performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Computer Science Complex at Al-Qalam University, Katsina, on Sunday

The complex, funded from proceeds of a book on the late President Buhari's life, will include two lecture halls, an auditorium, and three computer labs

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nasiru Musa Yauri said it marks the first time the university will have dedicated facilities for Computer Science since 2005

Former First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Computer Science Complex at Al-Qalam University in Katsina, declaring education the greatest legacy of her late husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The facility is being funded through proceeds from the book From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, a publication documenting the life and public service of the late Nigerian leader.

Former First Lady Aisha Buhari laid the foundation for a Computer Science Complex at Al-Qalam University in Katsina on Sunday. Photo credit: @MrsAishiaBuhari/@MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the ceremony before government officials, traditional rulers, academics and development partners, Aisha Buhari said the project was a deliberate choice to honour her husband through investment in knowledge rather than physical monuments, Punch reported.

"Today marks far more than the commencement of a new building; it marks the beginning of a vision that equips future generations with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in an increasingly digital world," she said.

She described the complex as "a lasting testament to the enduring legacy of our late leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, whose life was defined by duty, discipline, integrity and unwavering commitment to national development."

The former First Lady also stressed that converting book proceeds into an educational facility embodied the conviction that "the greatest memorial we can build is not merely one of concrete and steel, but one that nurtures knowledge, character and opportunity for generations yet unborn."

What the complex will offer

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nasiru Musa Yauri described the development as transformative for computing education at the institution. He disclosed that the complex would house two 150-seat lecture halls, a 200-seat auditorium, three computer laboratories each equipped with 50 computers, and offices for 20 academic staff, Vanguard reported.

He noted that while Al-Qalam University has offered Computer Science since 2005, the institution had never had dedicated facilities of this scale.

"This is the first time we are having full facilities for training our students in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Software Engineering," he said.

Katsina government commends Buhari family

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, represented by his deputy Faruk Lawal Jobe, praised the Buhari family for channelling their tribute into education.

"This edifice is a remarkable achievement.It is contributing towards education and knowledge, and there is no greater investment than one that enlightens society," the governor said.

He also thanked Aisha Buhari directly, saying:

"We thank you most sincerely for championing the cause of education even after the demise of our father, Muhammadu Buhari, because this is something he stood for."

When completed, the complex is expected to strengthen Al-Qalam University's digital infrastructure and bolster practical training across computing disciplines, reinforcing its standing as one of northern Nigeria's emerging technology education centres.

Buhari's daughter honors him

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Hanan, daughter of Nigeria’s late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, said her father taught her the importance of integrity.

She said her late father’s guidance is instrumental in shaping her life and the courage to believe in herself.

Source: Legit.ng