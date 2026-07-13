The father of Lt. Felix Ademe Isaac, the 28-year-old officer killed during the Oyo State rescue operation on July 10, 2026, said the family remains devastated by the loss

Isaac was directing troops in a rescue mission targeting abducted teachers and pupils when he was killed, reportedly after explosives planted by Ansaru fighters were triggered

His family appealed to the Nigerian Army and Oyo State Government to support them, and called for the late officer to be immortalised in recognition of his sacrifice

The family of Lieutenant Felix Ademe Isaac, the young Nigerian Army officer who lost his life while leading a rescue operation for abducted teachers and pupils in Oyo State, says the grief is still raw and all-consuming.

His father, Mr Isaac Alabura, a retired Master Warrant Officer, spoke at the family home in Bachure Quarters, Yola, on Sunday, describing his late son as "the hope of the family and the community." Lt. Isaac, who was 28 years old, was born on August 25, 1997, and was buried with full military honours at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State, on July 10, 2026, the same day the rescue operation freed the victims.

The family of Lt. Felix Ademe Isaac remains devastated after his death during a rescue operation in Oyo State on July 10, 2026. Photo credit: Nurphoto

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Oyo rescue: How Lt. Isaac came to lead the mission

According to his father, Lt. Isaac had recently completed training at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Jaji, Kaduna, and was preparing to travel to Sokoto for a new posting when plans changed abruptly.

"Around 3:00 p.m., he was instead directed to lead the rescue operation in Oyo," Alabura said.

The abduction itself took place on May 15, 2026, when gunmen seized teachers and pupils from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area: Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School.

The Ansaru militant group was subsequently identified as responsible for the abduction. Accounts of how Lt. Isaac died differ, with some reports indicating that his convoy triggered explosives in the National Park area of Oyo State, while others attribute his death to a landmine laid by Ansaru fighters.

He was not the only security operative to lose his life during the operation, Punch reported.

The Nigerian Army, in its statement announcing the rescue, acknowledged that "there were some casualties on the part of the security forces," describing the mission as carefully planned to protect the lives of the children and teachers.

Family calls for support and recognition

Alabura expressed frustration that neither the military nor the Oyo State Government had formally briefed the family on the full circumstances of the incident.

He did, however, commend four senior military officers, serving and retired, who ensured his son's remains were returned to Yola for burial rather than being interred in Oyo state.

"It is natural to feel pain whenever you lose someone, even if it is an enemy. How much more brilliant, young officer whom our family and community looked up to?" he said.

The late officer's cousin, Tidwawa Nelson Eweh, described him as calm, intelligent and committed to Nigeria's security.

Eweh confirmed that Lt. Isaac is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister. He called on authorities to immortalise the officer's name in recognition of the ultimate sacrifice he made.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, reacting to the rescue's success, commended all security agencies involved and offered condolences, saying:

"May the souls of those who paid the ultimate price rest in peace, and may God comfort their families."

Lt. Isaac hailed from Kola ward in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The rescue operation was led by Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife, General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, with operatives from more than 10 security agencies participating.

Oyo rescue operation: List of soldiers who took part

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the rescue of 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state was the product of a month-long, intelligence-led operation involving nearly every arm of Nigeria's security architecture, the Nigerian Army has disclosed.

News of the successful rescue, which came 56 days after gunmen seized the victims from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities, triggered spontaneous celebrations across the Ogbomoso area, with travellers and passers-by breaking into jubilation as word spread.

Source: Legit.ng