Three Senior Advocates of Nigeria have qualified to contest the NBA presidency ahead of the association's July 18 election

The election has remained on course despite controversy over reported recommendations to suspend the voting process

Outgoing NBA President Afam Osigwe said he is not backing any of the three candidates, despite all of them seeking his endorsement

The race to lead the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has narrowed to three Senior Advocates of Nigeria, with Olumuyiwa Akinboro, Lateef Akangbe, and Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya cleared to contest the association's presidential election on July 18, 2026.

The winner will succeed current NBA President Afam Osigwe, following the release of the final list of qualified candidates by the NBA's Electoral Committee.

Three Senior Advocates set to battle for the NBA presidency when lawyers vote on July 18. Photo: _empighalo, DrFolaseye, MrsBBold

Source: Twitter

Election to go ahead despite controversy

The election has recently faced uncertainty after a document said to have emerged from a mediation meeting convened by the Attorney General of the Federation reportedly proposed postponing the poll, dissolving the Electoral Committee, and introducing fresh electoral reforms.

However, both the NBA and its Electoral Committee rejected the reported recommendations. They maintained that only the association's National Executive Council has the power to postpone the election and confirmed that voting will be held as scheduled.

As disclosed by The Punch, Osigwe ruled out backing any of the contestants, despite approaches from all three aspirants.

"I have absolutely nothing to do with the electoral process."

The NBA president said it did not matter whether he had a preferred candidate because he would not support anyone in the race.

Who is Olumuyiwa Akinboro?

Olumuyiwa Akinboro is a Life Bencher and principal partner at Akinboro & Co. He was called to the Bar in 1991 after graduating from Lagos State University.

He served as the NBA's General Secretary between 2010 and 2012 after earlier leading the NBA Abuja Branch as secretary and chairman. He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Consultants, and trained in negotiation at Harvard.

Akinboro is seeking the NBA presidency on a platform of lawyers' welfare, mentorship, reforms, inclusion, and the rule of law.

He declined to participate in the association's official presidential debate, saying:

"This election is about the soul of our profession and the future we are building together."

He also pledged to continue pursuing "a Bar that is member-centred, welfare-driven, and truly inclusive."

Afam Osigwe says he will not endorse any candidate ahead of the NBA presidential election. Photo: afamosigwe

Source: Twitter

Who is Lateef Akangbe?

Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe is the Managing Partner of Sofunde, Osakwe, Ogundipe & Belgore and Head of the firm's Dispute Resolution practice. He joined the Nigerian Bar in 2003 after studying at the University of Wolverhampton, the University of Westminster, and the University of South Wales.

A former chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, Akangbe also led the association's Finance Committee and is a member of the Body of Benchers.

His campaign is built around a five-point programme known as I-DARE, which promises reforms in the NBA, digital services, lawyers' welfare, judicial independence, and improved remuneration.

He is also proposing a single digital platform for lawyers, better insurance, enforcement of the Legal Practitioners Remuneration Order, and free legal research tools for young lawyers.

"Five pillars. Specific commitments. Delivery timelines. Measurable outcomes. Not a theme. A programme," Akangbe said while outlining his agenda.

He has also criticised the revised election timetable and the format of the presidential debate.

Who is Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya?

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, the only woman in the race, became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2025. She studied English and Law at the University of Lagos before being called to the Bar in 2002.

She is a Partner and Co-Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution at ALP NG & Co. and serves on the Board of the Lagos Court of Arbitration.

Her NBA experience includes serving as Assistant Secretary of the Lagos Branch, a co-opted member of the National Executive Council, and chair of the committee that planned the association's 2024 Annual General Conference.

Campaigning under the slogan "A Bolder Bar That Works for Everyone," Badejo-Okunsanya has promised to prioritise lawyers' welfare, stronger NBA branches, professional growth and accountability.

"The Nigerian Bar Association exists to serve its members," she said, urging members to support "a Bar that works... for all."

NBA dismisses postponement calls

The NBA has insisted that it remains an independent professional body and is not under the control of the Federal Government.

The association also reaffirmed that its July 18 presidential election will proceed as scheduled under the supervision of the NBA Electoral Committee.

Source: Legit.ng