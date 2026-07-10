Suspected Boko Haram insurgents stormed two military locations in Maiduguri, Borno State, between 12:20am and 2:30am on Friday, July 10, 2026

The Nigerian military confirmed all infiltration attempts were successfully repelled across multiple axes in the north-east state

Three civilians died from stray bullets during the crossfire with the terrorists, including a three-week-old bride shot in the head

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents carried out coordinated attacks on two military positions in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, in the early hours of Thursday, July 10, 2026, leaving three civilians dead from stray bullets.

The Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, said troops of the Joint Task Force North East successfully repelled multiple terrorist infiltration attempts across the state between 12:20am and 2:30am.

Boko Haram attacks military bases in Maiduguri, 3 dead. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Goni confirmed the attacks in an official statement issued on Friday, July 10, 2026.

How Boko Haram attacked two military locations

As reported by Daily Trust, witnesses said the insurgents arrived on motorcycles, firing indiscriminately as they advanced on a military base in the Kofa area around 2:14am and a second position near the Customs office in Muna around 2:30am.

Despite the violence, troops at both locations contained the threat before the attackers could breach the positions.

A Kofa resident, Deborah Usman, recounted how the gunfire sent neighbours fleeing into the night.

"It's at that time that our neighbour, a three-week-old bride, was hit by a stray bullet on the head, and she died instantly."

At the Muna axis, resident Mannanaye Muhammad said two people were shot dead as they attempted to leave the area.

"They were trying to escape the area when the insurgent shot sporadically at their location. Most of us who decided to stay indoors were not affected, but a woman was also injured by a flying bullet in her residence."

He added that funeral prayers were held for the deceased, with burials scheduled for 12 noon.

Military confirms full repulsion of attacks

Captain Goni's statement said the terrorists attempted to push into Muna Garage, Shuwari Village, and the Ajilari Cross axis.

He explained that troops, aided by early warning systems, detected the advancing fighters and engaged them from multiple positions.

"Overwhelmed by the troops' speedy tactical manoeuvre, the terrorists were forced to abandon their mission and retreat in confusion across all axes."

The military also confirmed that additional infiltration attempts were foiled at Miringa and Dutsen Kura in Buratai.

During a pursuit of fleeing terrorists at Miringa, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle triggered an Improvised Explosive Device, though no troop casualties were recorded.

The clearance and exploitation operations were ongoing to prevent further threats to surrounding communities.

Military confirms successful defence amid Boko Haram attacks in Borno State

Source: Original

Terrorists attack army base in Borno

Recall that suspected ISWAP fighters attacked a military Forward Operating Base in Logomani, Ngala LGA, Borno State, late Tuesday night, killing one soldier.

The attackers burned a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two classrooms after a firefight with troops at the base.

The military confirmed a temporary breach of the base perimeter but said troops repelled the assault and deployed reinforcements.

Terrorists ban farming in Borno

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that farmers in northern Borno are facing a devastating ban on cultivation this season, enforced by ISWAP and JAS militants through threats of violence.

With more than 100 farmers relocating to Kumalia in search of land, families are taking enormous risks just to plant their crops.

The disruption is fuelling a wider food security crisis across Nigeria, where millions already struggle with hunger and malnutrition.

Source: Legit.ng