Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has dismissed claims that he resigned from his position after their ouster at the 2026 World Cup

The former Portugal manager insisted that his recent social media post was taken out of context

Queiroz remains under contract until August, with the Black Stars set to begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign in September

Carlos Queiroz has denied reports that he resigned as Black Stars head coach after the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old addressed the speculation after a Ghanaian supporter approached him abroad and asked whether he had stepped down following the tournament.

The former Real Madrid manager signed a four-month contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in April 2026, with his current deal set to expire in August.

Carlos Queiroz dismisses his resignation rumours, insisting he remains manager of the Black Stars of Ghana after their exit from the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz oversaw five matches during his spell in charge, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats.

Ghana reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2010 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, per FIFA.

Queiroz clears the air on resignation rumours

Carlos Queiroz has stated in clear terms that he remains the head coach of Ghana's men's football team, per 3News.

In a viral video on X, the former Real Madrid coach explained that his social media post was interpreted as an emotional farewell bid. He said:

"I didn't resign."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Queiroz's clarification

The response of coach Carlos Queiroz has generated reactions from Ghanaian fans on X. Read them below:

@theAucimerian said:

"Honestly, I don't want him to resign. It's not his fault."

@gselliott67 wrote:

"Now we have Carlos Queiroz dropping a whole "I didn't resign" video from what looks like the middle of New York. The Black Stars drama never fails to find a new, chaotic plot twist."

CAF sends message to Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng