Carlos Queiroz Resigned? Ghana Coach Speaks Out After Black Stars World Cup Exit, Video
- Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has dismissed claims that he resigned from his position after their ouster at the 2026 World Cup
- The former Portugal manager insisted that his recent social media post was taken out of context
- Queiroz remains under contract until August, with the Black Stars set to begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign in September
Carlos Queiroz has denied reports that he resigned as Black Stars head coach after the team's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 73-year-old addressed the speculation after a Ghanaian supporter approached him abroad and asked whether he had stepped down following the tournament.
The former Real Madrid manager signed a four-month contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in April 2026, with his current deal set to expire in August.
Queiroz oversaw five matches during his spell in charge, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats.
Vinicius Jr send message to Brazilians following World Cup exit: "The feeling of frustration is absurd"
Ghana reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2010 before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, per FIFA.
Queiroz clears the air on resignation rumours
Carlos Queiroz has stated in clear terms that he remains the head coach of Ghana's men's football team, per 3News.
In a viral video on X, the former Real Madrid coach explained that his social media post was interpreted as an emotional farewell bid. He said:
"I didn't resign."
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Queiroz's clarification
The response of coach Carlos Queiroz has generated reactions from Ghanaian fans on X. Read them below:
@theAucimerian said:
"Honestly, I don't want him to resign. It's not his fault."
@gselliott67 wrote:
"Now we have Carlos Queiroz dropping a whole "I didn't resign" video from what looks like the middle of New York. The Black Stars drama never fails to find a new, chaotic plot twist."
CAF sends message to Ghana
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.