Super Eagles Sends Message to Benjamin Fredrick After His Promotion to Brentford First Team
- Brentford confirmed the promotion of young Nigerian defender Benjamin Fredrick to the club's first team after he signed a new four-year contract
- The Super Eagles official X account celebrated Fredrick's achievement as the centre-back prepares for Premier League football next season
- Fredrick said he aims to earn his debut and secure Premier League minutes while continuing to improve every day with club and country
Nigerian centre-back Benjamin Fredrick has secured a place in Brentford's first-team squad after the Premier League club announced he signed a new four-year contract.
The promotion marks a significant milestone for the young defender, who now stands on the verge of top-flight English football after progressing through the ranks at the club.
Nigeria's national football team celebrated the achievement on their official X page, recognising Fredrick as a Super Eagles player preparing for what could be a defining chapter of his career.
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Fredrick sets sight on Premier League debut
Speaking to Brentford's official website following the announcement, Fredrick made clear that the contract extension is only the beginning of what he hopes to accomplish at the club.
“It's a great feeling. I'm happy and proud of myself, and my family are proud of me as well,” he said.
“I just want to keep pushing and learning every single day. My aim is to make my debut with the first team, get Premier League minutes and give my best when I have the opportunity.”
The statement reflects the ambitions and determination of the youngster to make the most of his opportunity in one of the top leagues in Europe.
RB Leipzig eye Benjamin Fredrick
Legit.ng previously reported that German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are interested in signing Benjamin Fredrick before his injury in late 2025.
The German club has a reputation of signing youngsters, improving them and selling them to top clubs for a huge fee later on.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.