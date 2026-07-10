Several videos from the burial ceremony of young and vibrant fashion icon Sadia Sanusi have surfaced online

The fashion designer passed away peacefully a few weeks ago, and tributes have continued to pour in as people celebrate her life and legacy

Many were heartbroken by the videos, sharing kind words about her and recounting their personal encounters with her

Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi has been laid to rest in a solemn funeral ceremony, with videos from her burial circulating on social media.

The young fashion icon passed away a few weeks ago, just days before she was scheduled to host her highly anticipated fashion masterclasses.

Reactions as Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi is laid to rest. Photo credit@saidsanusi

Source: Instagram

A few days after her death, an alleged friend shared details about the circumstances surrounding her passing, while her family also released an official statement addressing the tragic loss.

In one of the videos making the rounds online, Sadia's remains were transported in a black hearse to the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Christ Temple East in Teshie, Accra, where her funeral service was held.

Family members, friends, guests, and members of Ghana's fashion community attended the service, all dressed in black as they gathered to pay their final respects. Actor and politician John Dumelo was also among the notable personalities present to honour her memory.

Fans pray as Ghanaian fashion designer Sadia Sanusi is laid to rest. Photo credit@sadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

Sadia Sanusi's Photos Take Centre Stage

Several large photographs of the late fashion designer were displayed around the church venue, welcoming mourners to the funeral service. In addition, billboards across parts of the city featured her images, serving as a tribute to her life and legacy.

Following the church service, pallbearers dressed in black suits wheeled her black coffin into the church before her remains were taken for a private interment attended by close family members.

A thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the same church.

Heartfelt tributes have continued to pour in for the young designer, with many sharing fond memories of their encounters with her and praising her impact on Ghana's fashion industry.

Watch the Instagram video of Sadia Sanusi being taken to her funeral below:

What fans said about Sadia Sanusi

Here are some of the comments below:

@frimpemmanuel wrote:

"This is so sad... Life is really fleeting. Tomorrow is actually never promised, and that's so scary."

@finest_dietitian shared:

"Hmmmmm, it’s like a bad dream,,God please give her a peaceful rest."

@mia_bekah commented:

"How can a vibrant young woman just disappear? This is super heartbreaking."

@naa.amerley said:

"I’ve never been this sad over the death of a stranger. God bless her soul and keep her in His Bosom."

@omelaq03 wrote:

"Unbelievable.. very sad.. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@ the_gele_center reacted:

"This is so Heartbreaking. Rest Well Queen."

Family releases burial plan for Sadia Sanusi

Legit.ng had reported that the family of late fashion designer Sadia Sanusi had released the schedule for her burial ceremony.

The young designer passed away peacefully a week ago, throwing the fashion industry into mourning.

Details about the time and venue of the ceremony that would kick start her final journey were shared by ther family as they called for prayer.

Source: Legit.ng