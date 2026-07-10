Egypt's dramatic World Cup exit has reignited claims that Argentina and Lionel Messi are receiving favourable treatment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Four incidents, including controversial refereeing decisions, disciplinary statistics, officiating appointments, and the tournament bracket, have fuelled conspiracy theories online

While the incidents have sparked debate among fans, none on their own constitute proof that FIFA is favouring the defending champions

Argentina remain on course to defend their FIFA World Cup title after surviving two nerve-racking knockout matches against Cape Verde and Egypt.

However, instead of focusing solely on Lionel Messi's brilliance and Argentina's resilience, much of the conversation has shifted toward allegations that FIFA is helping the reigning champions stay in the tournament.

Egypt have alleged bias in favour of Argentina and favouritism towards their star player, Lionel Messi from FIFA. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the controversy intensified after Egypt's dramatic 3-2 defeat in the Round of 16.

The Pharaohs surrendered a two-goal lead before crashing out, prompting head coach Hossam Hassan to accuse match officials of favouring Argentina.

While FIFA has not responded to those allegations and there is no evidence of wrongdoing, several incidents have fuelled debate among supporters.

Here, Legit.ng has listed four reasons why some fans believe Argentina are receiving favourable treatment.

1. Egypt's VAR complaints against Argentina

The biggest talking point came during Argentina's dramatic comeback victory over Egypt.

The North Africans believed they were denied crucial decisions that could have changed the outcome of the match, Al Jazeera reports.

Mostafa Zico had an excellent goal ruled out following a VAR review after Marwan Attia was judged to have fouled Lisandro Martinez in the build-up.

Later, Egypt also appealed for two penalties involving Hamdi Fathy and Mohamed Salah before Argentina completed their comeback with a stoppage-time winner.

Coach Hossam Hassan argued that his side had "suffered injustice" and suggested FIFA wanted to keep both the defending champions and Lionel Messi in the competition.

Although the decisions divided opinion, many refereeing analysts noted that controversial calls alone do not prove bias, particularly when VAR is involved in subjective incidents.

2. Messi escaped a red card

Another incident frequently highlighted by critics occurred during Argentina's group-stage clash against Algeria.

Messi avoided even a yellow card after a challenge on defender Aissa Mandi that many believed deserved a dismissal.

The debate intensified after United States striker Folarin Balogun later received a red card following VAR intervention for what many supporters considered a comparable challenge.

Critics argue that had Messi been sent off, he would likely have missed Argentina's following matches through suspension.

Instead, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to score five more goals during the tournament, strengthening claims among some fans that he benefited from lenient officiating.

3. Argentina's disciplinary record raises questions

Statistics have also become part of the conversation.

Argentina have committed more fouls than several rival nations still in the competition but have received relatively few yellow cards.

Based on tournament numbers, Argentina receive one yellow card for approximately every 19.7 fouls committed.

England, by comparison, have been booked roughly once every 7.7 fouls despite committing fewer infringements.

Those figures have prompted some supporters to question whether Argentina are being officiated differently.

However, disciplinary statistics alone rarely tell the full story, as referees also consider the severity, timing and nature of each foul rather than simply the number committed.

4. Tournament bracket and officiating appointments

Perhaps the most widely discussed issue involves FIFA's tournament structure and referee appointments.

Ahead of the competition, FIFA placed the world's top four-ranked countries, France, Argentina, Spain and England, in separate sections of the knockout bracket.

The arrangement meant the favourites could not meet until the semi-finals if they won their respective groups.

As the tournament progressed, Argentina's path also appeared less demanding on paper than those faced by rivals such as Spain and France, who encountered higher-ranked opponents much earlier.

Adding to the discussion, FIFA appointed an all-Argentine on-field officiating team, along with an Argentine lead VAR, for France's quarter-final against Morocco.

Although elite referees are expected to remain completely impartial regardless of nationality, the appointment generated criticism because of the perception it created.

Is there evidence of FIFA bias?

The four incidents have undoubtedly fuelled conspiracy theories across social media, particularly after Egypt's controversial elimination.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is the leading goalscorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with eight goals. Photo by Thomas Coex

Source: Getty Images

Yet none of them, either individually or collectively, proves that FIFA is deliberately favouring Argentina.

Refereeing decisions remain subjective, disciplinary statistics can be interpreted in different ways, and tournament brackets are designed months before a ball is kicked.

What is beyond dispute is that Argentina continue to find ways to win under pressure.

Whether their progress is simply the product of quality or aided by fortune remains a debate that is likely to continue for as long as Lionel Messi and the defending champions remain in the race for another World Cup title.

FIFA issue statement after Argentina-Egypt match

Earlier, Legit.ng highlighted facts about the controversy surrounding the officiating during the Argentina vs. Egypt match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As accusations of bias emerged, with critics questioning the integrity of the refereeing decisions, FIFA's head of referees, Pierluigi Collina, firmly defended the official, asserting that external pressures could not influence the tournament's officiating.

Source: Legit.ng