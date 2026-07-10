South Korea outlines short-term visa-free guidelines for 62 countries and territories

Authorized stay durations span across 30, 90, and 180 days based on bilateral treaties

Canada ranks highest with a 180-day visa-exempt window, while most Western nations receive 90 days

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea have updated the entry frameworks for international travelers, detailing specific visa-free stay limits for global citizens.

Under South Korea's reciprocal visa-waiver agreements, ordinary passport holders from eligible jurisdictions can enter the country for short-term stays, including tourism, business meetings, and family visits, without obtaining a traditional consular visa.

South Korea outlines short-term visa-free guidelines for 62 countries and territories. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The permitted length of stay is strictly categorized by nationality under the bilateral treaties. Under these terms, Canadian citizens enjoy the most extensive visa-free privilege, with stays permitted for up to 180 days.

According to Passport Index, citizens from the majority of European nations, the United States, Australia, and select parts of Asia are granted up to 90 days of visa-free entry.

Meanwhile, travelers from a select group of countries, primarily across the Middle East and Oceania, are limited to short-term stays of up to 30 days.

The full breakdown of countries eligible for visa-free entry to South Korea based on the updated immigration schedules includes:

1. Australia (90 days)

2. Austria (90 days)

3. Bahrain (30 days)

4. Belgium (90 days)

5. Brunei (30 days)

6. Bulgaria (90 days)

7. Canada (180 days)

8. Colombia (90 days)

9. Croatia (90 days)

10. Cyprus (30 days)

11. Czech Republic (90 days)

12. Denmark (90 days)

13. Estonia (90 days)

South Korea's immigration authorities have updated the short-term entry protocols. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

14. Fiji (30 days)

15. Finland (90 days)

16. France (90 days)

17. Germany (90 days)

18. Greece (90 days)

19. Hong Kong (90 days)

20. Hungary (90 days)

21. Iceland (90 days)

22. Ireland (90 days)

23. Israel (90 days)

24. Italy (90 days)

25. Japan (90 days)

26. Kiribati (30 days)

27. Kuwait (30 days)

28. Latvia (90 days)

29. Liechtenstein (90 days)

30. Lithuania (90 days)

31. Luxembourg (90 days)

32. Macao (90 days)

33. Malta (90 days)

34. Marshall Islands (30 days)

35. Micronesia (30 days)

36. Monaco (30 days)

37. Nauru (30 days)

38. Netherlands (90 days)

39. New Zealand (90 days)

40. Norway (90 days)

41. Oman (30 days)

42. Palau (30 days)

43. Poland (90 days)

44. Portugal (90 days)

45. Qatar (90 days)

46. Romania (90 days)

47. Samoa (30 days)

48. San Marino (30 days)

49. Saudi Arabia (30 days)

50. Singapore (90 days)

51. Slovakia (90 days)

52. Slovenia (90 days)

53. Spain (90 days)

54. Sweden (90 days)

55. Switzerland (90 days)

56. Taiwan (90 days)

57. Tonga (30 days)

58. Tuvalu (30 days)

59. United Arab Emirates (90 days)

60. United Kingdom (90 days)

61. United States of America (90 days)

62. Vatican City (30 days)

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

Source: Legit.ng