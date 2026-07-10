Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde publicly thanked President Tinubu and Nigerian security agencies after abducted pupils and teachers were rescued

Makinde credited service commanders, the police, DSS, and the military for their roles in securing the release of the abductees

The governor's remarks drew reactions online, including pushback against claims that Tinubu had not engaged with the Oyo abduction crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has publicly acknowledged President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria's security forces following the rescue of pupils and teachers who had been abducted in the state.

Makinde expressed gratitude to multiple security agencies that he said worked to bring the victims home.

Makinde acknowledges Tinubu and security forces after rescue of abducted Oyo students, teachers. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The governor made the statement after the abductees were freed, on Channels TV during the Politics Today programme on Friday, July 10, 2026.

"We will use this opportunity to thank our service commanders, the Nigerian police, DSS, the military, and, of course, the president (Tinubu) for pushing really hard to get this done."

Makinde credits multi-agency rescue effort

The governor's statement pointed to a coordinated security response involving the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the military, alongside direct presidential engagement. He did not disclose further operational details of how the rescue was carried out.

The acknowledgement of Tinubu's role was notable given prior public commentary suggesting the president had not been in contact with the Oyo State government over the abduction.

The governor, via his Instagram handle seyi_amakinde, shared details about the plan for the rescued victims.

Really grateful for the safe return of the children and teachers abducted from Oriire LGA 56 days ago. Our priority now is to ensure they are reunited with their families and support their rehabilitation after this traumatic experience.

We also commend the security agencies that took part in the rescue operations for their sacrifices. May the souls of those who paid the ultimate price rest in peace, and may God comfort their families.

Oyo abduction: Reactions to rescue, Makinde's statement

The news prompted a wave of responses online.

@mene_tuale wrote: "It is good news all the way.... We thank God Almighty, the President and the security agency that didn't give up. This is the best news of the season."

@Aceboii2bad raised questions about the aftermath:

"We are happy for this, but can we get details of the rescue mission. I mean, wasn't there any arrest made, or did they just drop them off just the way they picked them up in the first place? So many unanswered questions."

@Greatiwuoenang focused on the human dimension:

"The most important outcome is that the abductees are back home safely. May efforts continue until kidnappings become a thing of the past. Every safe return is a victory. Credit to everyone involved, but the real relief belongs to the families finally reunited with their loved ones."

@Makinde48194632 weighed in on a political angle:

"So, Peter Obi saying PBAT did not call Seyi Makinde since the abduction is a big lie, more so, even if he did not call him, why is Seyi Makinde acknowledging PBAT. I think Peter Obi needs to caution himself before saying anything to the public."

@Jide_Olusola echoed the sentiment:

"But I thought Peter Obi said Makinde told him the president had not called him over this kidnap. Now, Makinde is now confirming the efforts Tinubu made to get the teachers and students out. I don't understand ooo."

@CharlesDayus added:

"This is really bad news for the opposition and their media outlets, such as Arise and Channels. Can you imagine Seun thanking the people and govt of Oyo State without mentioning the President?"

Mixed reactions emerge as Makinde thanks Tinubu for efforts in rescuing abducted Oyo pupils, teachers. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Oyo abduction: 8 kidnappers arrested, many killed

Recall that Bayo Onanuga confirmed that eight kidnappers were arrested and handed over to the DSS following a rescue operation that freed abducted schoolchildren.

Security agencies neutralised some of the kidnappers during the operation, and a kingpin whose release was demanded by the abductors remains under prosecution/

Onanuga said the government made no concessions to secure the release, adding that a full security briefing would follow.

Source: Legit.ng