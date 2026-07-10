Jarvis has finally responded to some social media users who nicknamed her Mr Ibu over her alleged weight gain

In a video that has gone viral online, the TikTok star expressed her displeasure about the remark

This comes amid rumours about Jarvis' pregnancy, which have continued to make waves on social media

Popular Nigerian content creator and TikTok star Elizabeth Amadou, better known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has sparked a wave of reactions online after she visibly expressed frustration during a live stream when viewers began calling her "Mr Ibu."

In a clip from a live session, Jarvis, who is set to tie the knot with fellow influencer Peller, appeared irritated as viewers' comments flooded in comparing her recent look to 'Mr Ibu.'

TikTok star expresses frustration as viewers call her Mr Ibu during live stream. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The comparison, which stemmed from alleged weight gain, has also fueled pregnancy rumours on social media.

“Who is Mr. Ibu? What is wrong with you? Why are you calling me Mr. Ibu? I saw that thing in the comment section today. ‘Jarvis don turn to Mr. Ibu?’ I am not that big as you think,” she said.

To counter the claims, Jarvis stepped away from the camera to show her full body, insisting that she had not gained as much weight as people were suggesting.

“See, I’m okay. I’m not that big. I’m okay. Please, make una no dey call me Mr. Ibu again. You people are body-shaming me,” she added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a viral clip showed the moment Peller introduced his soon-to-be bride and colleague Jarvis to singer Naira Marley.

During the short conversation, the Marlian label boss also expressed interest in Peller's wedding Aso Ebi, telling him to deliver his.

Jarvis shows off her body as she reacts to alleged weight gain. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The Twitter video showing the moment Jarvis responded to a comparison with Mr Ibu over alleged weight gain is below:

Reactions as Jarvis responds to Mr Ibu nickname

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Jarvis' response. Read them below:

superbosschic said:

"Don't mind them. They will now call Peller Mr Ibu's husband."

Seyiquadri commented:

"They obviously wan to sell out they're cloth Smart move Cashing out with every chance."

Hezekiah222 said:

"But she really looked like John okafor Mr Ibu."

ShadowPulse202 said:

"She get belle for mouth ni? Before she reach 7 months all her face go don cover."

0xQuantum_ said:

"1M for 12 yards. Mr Ibu come, which part of my lifestyle make you believe that I can get 12 yards nkwanu ??"

MEA_Tribe wrote:

"I feel it’s choice of cloth. There are cloths she wear and she will be medium."

Jarvis reacts to pregnancy rumours

Legit.ng reported that internet personality Jarvis reacted after rumours claimed she was pregnant because of changes people noticed around her stomach.

The content creator explained in a video that her stomach's appearance resulted from her eating habits, late-night meals, and sleeping immediately after eating.

Jarvis said the condition was not related to pregnancy and urged people to stop spreading rumours about her body on social media.

Source: Legit.ng