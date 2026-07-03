The ADC has demanded an investigation of agencies tied to Adeniyi Adeyemi and Femi Gbajabiamila's corruption allegations

Recall that Adeyemi falsely claimed to lead a non-existent agency, causing widespread controversy and legal action

In its reactions to the allegation, the ADC identified ten officials and institutions for scrutiny in uncovering potential presidential corruption

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reacted to the controversy surrounding the self-acclaimed director of a non-existent government agency, 'Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the president.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the opposition party, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, July 3, the ADC listed 10 government institutions and offices that needed to be investigated with immediate effect to unravel the full network of corruption within the presidency.

ADC lists 10 agencies and persons that should be investigated on allegations against Femi Gbajabiamila and Adeniyi Adeyemi Photo Credit: @BolajiADC

Source: Twitter

For months, Adeyemi has paraded himself as the DG of the disputed agency with photos of him alongside prominent figures in the country circulating online. However, the presidency has denied giving him any appointment, maintaining that the agency did not exist, as a lawsuit has been filed against him amid the brewing controversy.

The alleged DG had previously accused Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and other senior government officials of moving to frustrate his activities following his refusal to comply with alleged demands for bribes.

How ADC reacts to Adeyemi vs Gbajabiamila's saga

According to the ADC, the listed persons it mentioned for investigation were drawn out of the documentary evidence available in the public domain on the matter.

The statement reads in part:

“Based on the Presidency's own statement, and the documentary evidence already in the public domain, we have identified at least ten government individuals and institutions that must be investigated if we must unravel the mystery behind this major scandal that in saner climes would have ended so many people’s political careers.”

List of persons and institutions ADC listed for investigation in the presidential saga emerges Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Below is the list of 10 institutions the ADC asked to be investigated:

The Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack The Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Tanimu Yakubu The Ministry of Foreign Affairs The Office of the National Security Adviser The Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigeria Police Force The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Central Bank of Nigeria The relevant oversight committees of the National Assembly, including the Senate and House Appropriations Committees, the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, and the House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements

You can read the full statement on X here:

Group demands arrest of Adeyemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that CTAG has demanded the immediate investigation of Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi for alleged impersonation and misinformation.

The Allegations of a ghost agency and N600 million bribery against Adeyemi raised serious public trust concerns.

Calls for accountability emphasised the need for evidence in public allegations to protect institutional integrity.

Source: Legit.ng