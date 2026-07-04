Kwara High Court denies arrest warrant for former governor Bukola Saraki amid jurisdiction dispute

Saraki plans to appeal court decision on defamation and cyberbullying suit by Governor AbdulRazaq

Public reactions highlight concerns over political motivations behind the legal battle in Kwara State

The Kwara State High Court has declined the request by the counsel to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to issue an arrest warrant against Bukola Saraki, the former governor of the state and ex-President of the Nigerian Senate.

At the same time, the court rejected Saraki's argument that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and adjourned the proceedings to July 22.

Kwara High Court declines to issue an arrest warrant for Bukola Saraki Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

In his reaction to the court decision, the former Senate president has decided to challenge the rejection at the Court of Appeal. He insisted that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the criminal defamation and cyberbullying suit filed against him by the governor.

The Tribune reported that the media office of the former Senate president disclosed that the legal team had insisted that the issue of jurisdiction was fundamental and should be determined before the commencement of the substantive case.

At the same time, Saraki was said to have directed his lawyers to file an appeal with immediate effect against the court decision before the sitting of the adjournment date.

Nigerians react as court rules on Saraki vs AbdulRasaq

The development has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Modern Love posited that the matter between the governor and the Senate president should not lead to a court hearing:

"Going to court over a social media post? The political rivalry in Kwara is on a completely different level. ​If the claims are false, a lawsuit clears the air. But is a criminal defamation charge the best use of state resources right now? Let's hear it: Is this about accountability or pure politics?"

Nigerians react as court rules on Bukola Saraki vs AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Oscar alleged that some politicians who completed university did not have anything to show:

"Hope that completed university wetin come out, even IMSU is nothing write home about infrastructure wise, one lane flyover at control, I think that is the first in history."

Emmanuel C. Akudolu said the Kwara governor should not have gone to court over such a matter:

"All for what? Just a mere distraction. Someone of that calibre who has managed many sensitive positions is now called out for this? Kwara government must be very unintelligent."

Kayode Shittu alleged that the governor had once defamed Saraki:

"Over the years, the Governor has been humiliating Saraki by saying that he sponsored the Offa robbery without any evidence; now that he said just this in his last press release about you, the next thing is to take him to court."

You can read more comments on X here:

Saraki speaks on the Oyo attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki has decried the growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent attacks in Oyo State.

Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, stated that within the space of five days, children and teachers were kidnapped, and one of them was murdered.

The former governor of Kwara State's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians, who also decried the situation and prayed for the country.

Source: Legit.ng