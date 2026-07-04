A master's student at the James Hope University, Lagos, has reflected on her eye-opening experience when she visited the Dangote Refinery with her colleagues

As an entrepreneur student, she said the Dangote Refinery visit bridged the gap between her classroom teachings and the real world

She took netizens on a tour, showing the Dangote fertiliser plant, Dangote Port, and other amazing parts of the refinery they toured

Erica, undergoing her master's programme at the James Hope University, Lagos, has gone public about her amazing experience at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

The master's student visited and toured the refinery, which is the largest single-train refinery in the world, with her university colleagues.

A master's student visited the Dangote Refinery in Lagos with her colleagues. Photo Credit: @erica.oa

Source: TikTok

Master's student reflects on Dangote Refinery visit

From Erica's TikTok video, it appeared the refinery visit happened in April. Documenting her experience during the Dangote Refinery visit, an excited Erica described it as eye-opening and very inspiring.

According to her, it bridged the gap between classroom teachings and the real world. Erica added that the visit helped her understand how innovative ideas are given life and what it entails to be an entrepreneur.

She said they visited the Dangote fertiliser plant, the Dangote port, and got to see the refinery itself, which she said was fully automated.

After the tour, they were treated to a nice meal by the Dangote Refinery management. She said:

"Another interesting day being a student here at the James Hope University, Lagos, Nigeria and why I do not regret that choice one bit, because tell me how myself and my amazing colleagues turned family are able to go to the Dangote refinery, one of the largest refineries in Africa, one of the largest single-train refineries in the world.

"This, for me as an entrepreneur student, was very eye-opening, very inspiring. It just bridges the gap between my classroom teachings and the real world. Just understanding how innovative ideas are brought to life, what it means to be an entrepreneur, what it means to start an idea from scratch, from ideation to, you know, to growth to launching.

"It's really amazing. And we visited the landfill point. We visited the Dangote Port. We also visited the fertiliser plant where they manufacture urea, which is a fertiliser used for agriculture. We also visited the refinery itself, and seeing that this refinery is fully automated was really interesting, really interesting.

"You have to be there to experience it because for myself and the rest of the students, it was really inspiring. I cannot really explain the feeling, but you just have to be there. It's one thing to know about this refinery from the outside world, but being in that space, being in that point in time to experience the refinery in real time is one for the books, is one that every entrepreneur should experience, and we ended the day with a sumptuous meal.

"Thank you to the team at Dangote Refinery. The experience was very informative..."

A master's student speaks about her visit to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: @erica.oa

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a chemical engineer from South Africa had shared her experience after visiting Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

FUTO scholar who visited Dangote Refinery speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) scholar who visited the Dangote Refinery in Lagos had recounted his experience.

The scholar was part of the FUTO students who visited the refinery weeks ago alongside the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs Nnenna N. Oti, and other members of the Governing Council. He described the visit as an inspiring experience that left them proud of what is possible in Nigeria.

In a Facebook post on June 17, further stated that it was remarkable to see the advanced technology, fully automated systems and the facility scale, all of which, he opined, reflected vision, innovation, and excellence.

Source: Legit.ng