President Bola Tinubu met Senate President Godswill Akpabio behind closed doors at Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday

Akpabio's official Mercedes sedan arrived at the President's office forecourt at exactly 6:12 pm, hours before the campaign season kicks off

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, though the Minister of Information was reportedly with Tinubu just before Akpabio arrived

President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio held a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday evening, with the agenda of the session kept under wraps.

Akpabio's official S-Class Mercedes sedan was seen pulling into the forecourt of the President's office at 6:12 pm. At the time of his arrival, the Minister of Information and National Orientation was reportedly already inside with the President.

No official statement has been released regarding the purpose of the meeting, and the contents of discussions between the two men remain unknown.

Meeting hours before campaigns begin

The closed-door session took place just hours before the official start of campaigns for the 2027 general elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission announced August 19 as the date campaigns are set to officially commence, making Tuesday's meeting notable for its timing.

The proximity of the Tinubu-Akpabio meeting to the campaign season has drawn attention, given that both men sit at the centre of Nigeria's political landscape ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng