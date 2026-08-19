A pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations died after a snakebite in Gamakai, Langtang South LGA of Plateau State

A friend of the late Rev. Nankur Kundul said at least two other Christians had previously died from snakebites in the same community

Plateau State Police confirmed officers were deployed to the scene but had not released an official statement as of the time of filing

Rev. Nankur Peter Kundul, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), has died after being bitten by a snake while serving at a congregation in Boltim village, Gamakai, in the Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Kundul was reportedly ministering at the COCIN church in Boltim when he was bitten. He later died at the Sabon Gida Clinic, according to a report by Christian Daily International, published on Monday, August 13, 2026, Punch reports.

Rev. Nankur Peter Kundul dies after being bitten by a snake in Boltim, Plateau State. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Friend Raises Alarm Over Rising Deaths

Rinkyer Asaph, a friend of the deceased, announced Kundul's death and said the community had become a dangerous zone for venomous snake encounters.

"My heart is deeply saddened by the demise of my friend, Pastor Nankur Peter Kundul of COCIN Boltim, Gamakai, in Langtang South LGA, who lost his life to a snakebite at the Sabon Gida Clinic. At least two other Christians have previously lost their lives to snakebites in Gamakai," Asaph said.

He described Gamakai as an agricultural community where most residents depend on farming for both income and food. Asaph warned that the growing number of fatalities from snakebites could eventually discourage farmers from working their land.

"The recent deaths from snakebites in Gamakai have reached an alarming level and demand urgent intervention. Snakebite should not become a death sentence simply because a person lives or farms in Gamakai," he said.

Police Confirm Presence at Scene

Alfred Alabo, the Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, confirmed on Tuesday that officers had been deployed to the location but directed enquiries to the command's social media platforms for further details.

"We are currently at the location. You will hear from the command. Go and follow us on our page. When we drop something, you will see it there," Alabo told journalists.

No official statement had been published by the command as of the time the report was filed.

Snakebites are not new to Plateau State. Records from the Comprehensive Medical Centre in Zamko, an annex of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, showed that 822 snakebite victims were treated over a 10-month period in 2017, with three deaths recorded.

The facility's then-Medical Officer, Dr. Istifanus Bako, noted that cases typically rose during the wet season, particularly among children and those who kept animals in bush areas.

"During this period, the majority of our patients are usually under 15 years of age. We usually advise them to use boots to protect themselves," Bako said at the time.

List of Nigerian States with Highest Cases of Snakebite

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria loses about 2,000 lives to snake bites every year, according to figures released by the federal government, a burden health officials say continues to affect rural and farming communities the most.

The data also show that thousands of survivors are left with permanent injuries, including limb amputations, due to delayed or inadequate treatment.

Source: Legit.ng