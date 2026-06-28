Suspected bandits attacked Illela Dawagware village in Sokoto State, killing an imam and three other residents before abducting 12 people

Residents alleged that security personnel failed to respond to repeated distress calls despite offers to provide fuel for reinforcement

Survivors said many villagers decided to spend their nights at the Goronyo IDP camp following renewed fears of another attack

Fresh violence has struck Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State after suspected bandits attacked Illela Dawagware village, killing an imam and three other residents before taking 12 people hostage.

Residents said the assailants arrived shortly after midnight on Sunday aboard about nine motorcycles.

Suspected bandits killed an imam and three others in Sokoto

Source: Original

The group, believed to number around 30, reportedly opened fire indiscriminately and remained in the village for about half an hour before leaving, Daily Trust reports.

Why did bandits attack Sokoto village?

A resident, who requested anonymity, said villagers tried to resist the attack but could not match the firepower of the armed men.

According to the source cited by Daily Trust, the attackers first targeted the home of the village imam before moving through the community in search of more victims.

“They killed our imam, his neighbour and one other. They later abducted 12 people, comprising eight women and four men,” he said.

Those killed were identified as Mallam Liman Lawwali Na Ande, Lawwali Na Lami and Abdullahi Haruna. Among those abducted were Amiru, Hauwa, Awwalu and nine other residents.

Another villager, Alhaji Samaila, suffered a gunshot wound that fractured his hand. He is receiving treatment at a medical facility in Sokoto.

Community members appealed for stronger security following repeated attacks on the village. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

What are residents demanding after attack?

Residents accused security personnel of failing to respond despite repeated calls for help.

“We called security personnel in Goronyo for reinforcement and even offered to provide money for fuel, but they did not come,” the source alleged.

The resident described the latest assault as the 24th attack on the village. He recalled that seven members of one family were killed inside a mosque during an earlier raid about two years ago. He also said some displaced residents had only returned to the community a week before the latest incident.

Another resident who attended the burial of the imam said many villagers had decided to spend their nights at the internally displaced persons camp in Goronyo because they feared another attack.

“They will now sleep at the IDPs camp in Goronyo because they fear another attack,” he said.

Residents appealed to both the federal and Sokoto State governments, along with security agencies, to end the repeated attacks. Efforts to obtain a response from the Sokoto State Police Command were unsuccessful before this report was filed.

Heavily armed bandits kill 16 vigilantes

Similarly in another story, Legit.ng reported that at least 16 vigilante members have been reported dead and more than forty residents abducted following a series of coordinated attacks by bandits across several communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger state.

The incidents occurred between Sunday, November 9 and Thursday, November 13 and have forced many villagers to flee their homes.

Source: Legit.ng