Osun State's governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, is considered one of the most tense in Nigeria in recent years

The state, created on August 27, 1991, carries deep cultural and spiritual significance rooted in its famous river and Yoruba heritage

From its UNESCO-listed sacred grove to its identity as the ancestral home of the Yoruba race, Osun holds a unique place in Nigerian history

Osun State will head to the polls on Saturday, August 15, 2026, for a closely watched governorship election that has attracted considerable political attention across Nigeria. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the date for the poll. (INEC Nigeria)

The contest comes amid a strong political battle involving incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke and the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the outcome expected to shape the balance of political influence in the state.

Osogbo serves as the capital of Osun State and a major cultural centre.

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Beyond the election campaign, Osun has a rich history, deep Yoruba cultural roots and several landmarks that make it one of south-west Nigeria's notable states. From the ancient city of Ile-Ife to the globally recognised Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, the state combines political importance with a strong cultural identity.

As voters prepare to choose their next governor, here are some interesting facts about Osun State.

1. Osun was created in 1991

Osun State was created on August 27, 1991, from the old Oyo State. Its capital is Osogbo, which also serves as a major commercial and cultural centre.

The state is bordered by Ekiti and Ondo states to the east, Kwara to the north, Ogun to the south and Oyo to the west.

2. The state was named after River Osun

The name Osun comes from the River Osun, which flows through the state and remains important to its cultural and spiritual identity.

The Osun River. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The river is associated with Osun, one of the revered traditional deities in Yoruba culture. It also supports agriculture and attracts visitors interested in the state's cultural heritage.

3. Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove is a World Heritage Site

One of the state's most famous attractions is the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove on the outskirts of Osogbo.

UNESCO listed the grove as a World Heritage Site in 2005. It describes the site as one of the last surviving remnants of primary high forest in southern Nigeria and a major centre of Yoruba religious and cultural heritage. (UNESCO World Heritage Centre)

The Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove remains one of the state's most recognised tourist attractions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The grove contains shrines, sculptures and artworks linked to Osun and other Yoruba deities, while its annual festival attracts visitors and devotees from Nigeria and the wider African diaspora. (UNESCO World Heritage Centre)

4. Ile-Ife is central to Yoruba history

Osun is home to Ile-Ife, widely regarded as a major spiritual and historical centre of the Yoruba people.

Yoruba traditions identify Ile-Ife with the origins of Yoruba civilisation, and the ancient city remains one of the state's most important cultural destinations.

Osun State is known for its rich Yoruba heritage, agriculture and traditional festivals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5. Osun has several major tourist attractions

Beyond Osun-Osogbo, the state is home to other notable destinations, including Erin-Ijesha Waterfall and historic sites around Ile-Ife.

The Erin-Ijesha, also known as Olumirin, waterfall is a popular natural attraction surrounded by forest and cascading water.

6. Agriculture remains important to the state

Osun has a strong agrarian economy, with farming forming an important part of livelihoods across the state.

The state has extensive cultivated farmland and a large farming population, while its river systems also provide opportunities for irrigation and agricultural production.

7. Osun is known as the State of the Virtuous

Osun carries the Yoruba nickname "Ipinle Omoluabi", commonly translated as the State of the Virtuous.

The phrase reflects the Yoruba concept of Omoluabi, which places emphasis on good character, integrity, respect and responsible conduct.

8. The state has a diverse religious population

Islam, Christianity and indigenous Yoruba traditional religion are all practised across Osun.

The coexistence of these traditions is particularly visible during cultural events such as the Osun-Osogbo Festival, which draws both traditional worshippers and visitors who attend for its cultural significance. UNESCO describes the grove and its associated traditions as a living expression of Yoruba heritage. (UNESCO World Heritage Centre)

9. Osun has produced several prominent political leaders

Since its creation, the state has been governed by a succession of military administrators and civilian governors.

Among the notable civilian governors are Isiaka Adeleke, Bisi Akande, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rauf Aregbesola, Adegboyega Oyetola and the incumbent, Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke returned to power in 2022 after defeating Oyetola and is now seeking another term.

10. Osun has a strong place in Nigeria's political history

The state has repeatedly attracted national attention during elections because of its competitive politics and closely fought contests.

The 2022 governorship election was particularly notable, with Adeleke defeating Oyetola after a tightly contested campaign. The 2026 election has again drawn national interest as political parties and their allies mobilise across the state.

11. Osun has a major place in Yoruba cultural identity

The state is frequently described as one of the central homes of Yoruba history and cultural expression.

Its ancient towns, traditional institutions, festivals, religious sites and historical settlements have helped preserve aspects of Yoruba heritage both within Nigeria and among communities in the diaspora.

12. The state has a relatively compact land area

Osun covers about 14,875 square kilometres, making it one of Nigeria's smaller states by landmass.

Despite its size, it contains a large number of towns and communities spread across its 30 local government areas.

13. Osogbo is more than the state capital

Osogbo serves as the political and administrative headquarters of Osun but is also an important centre for art, culture and tourism.

The city is home to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove and hosts the annual Osun-Osogbo Festival, making it a major cultural destination.

14. The Osun-Osogbo Festival has international reach

The annual Osun-Osogbo Festival attracts visitors from Nigeria and other parts of the world, particularly countries and communities with historic Yoruba connections.

The festival's international significance has helped reinforce the state's position as an important centre for African cultural heritage. UNESCO recognises the grove as a site of outstanding cultural value. (UNESCO World Heritage Centre)

15. Osun's next governor will inherit a state with a strong identity

As voters prepare for Saturday's election, the next administration will inherit a state whose political importance sits alongside a distinctive cultural and historical heritage.

The August 15 poll will therefore determine more than who occupies the Osun Government House. It will also mark the next chapter in the political leadership of a state known for its Yoruba heritage, historic cities, religious traditions, agriculture and cultural landmarks. INEC has officially scheduled the governorship election for August 15, 2026. (INEC Nigeria)

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng