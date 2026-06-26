NPA Managing Director Dr Abubakar Dantsoho praised the Federal Character Commission after an interactive session at its Abuja headquarters on Friday, June 26

Dantsoho credited President Bola Tinubu for the FCC's renewed institutional drive and called for stronger collaboration among government agencies

FCC Committee Chairman Hon. Peter Eze disclosed that the NPA had been briefed on new compliance rules, stricter penalties and revised operational guidelines

Abuja, FCT - The managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has applauded the leadership of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), attributing the agency's ongoing reforms to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dantsoho made the remarks on Friday, June 26, following an interactive session between NPA management and the FCC's Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

NPA MD Dr Abubakar Dantsoho praises the Federal Character Commission after an interactive session at its Abuja headquarters on Friday, June 26. Photo: NPA

Source: UGC

"I was very impressed by the convivial atmosphere, the warm reception and the quality of discussions. I commend the transformative leadership at the Commission and give credit for these positive developments to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

NPA reaffirms commitment to Federal Character compliance

The NPA chief described the meeting as fruitful and reaffirmed the authority's commitment to full compliance with Federal Character principles. He stressed that collaboration among government institutions remained critical to sustainable national development.

"Everybody should come to the reality that we cannot make meaningful progress without collaboration, partnership and ensuring that laid-down rules, regulations and policies are complied with to the letter," Dantsoho said.

He also highlighted the NPA's strategic importance, noting that the authority has operated for more than seven decades and currently manages ports in Port Harcourt, Warri, Calabar, Onne, Tin Can Island, Apapa and Lekki. He added that Nigerian ports compete with counterparts in Cotonou, Lomé, Ghana and Abidjan for cargo traffic, and that improving competitiveness would channel more cargo through Nigerian ports, boosting government revenue.

FCC briefs NPA on new compliance framework

Also speaking at the session, chairman of the FCC Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation, Hon. Peter Eze, who represents Enugu state at the commission, said the engagement was designed to assess the NPA's compliance level and strengthen cooperation across public institutions.

Eze disclosed that the NPA had been fully briefed on the commission's new compliance framework, revised operational guidelines, and the sanctions applicable to Ministries, Departments and Agencies found to have violated the Federal Character Act.

"The essence of this engagement is to evaluate the performance of the Federal Character Commission's mandate and to ensure that, going forward, there is no room for non-compliance with the Federal Character principles," Eze said.

He added that the commission had introduced stricter monitoring mechanisms and tougher penalties under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Hon. Hulayat Motunrayo Omidiran.

"The major takeaway is that they were appropriately briefed on what they did not know about the new reforms of the FCC," Eze noted, expressing confidence that both institutions would collaborate effectively to strengthen good governance and promote national unity.

NPA commends FCC leadership, hails President Tinubu for transformation. Photo credit: NPA

Source: UGC

Peter Eze: Tinubu appoints 35-year-old as FCC commissioner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, applauded President Tinubu over the appointment and inauguration of Peter Ogbonna Eze as the FCC commissioner representing Enugu state.

President Tinubu formally swore in Eze alongside the chairman of the commission, Mrs Ayo Omidiran, and 36 other commissioners at a ceremony held at the State House, Abuja, reminding them they are the conscience of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng