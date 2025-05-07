Ex-Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa has denied rumours claiming he returned ₦500 billion to Delta state Government amid EFCC investigation.

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has publicly denied claims that he returned over ₦500 billion to the state government following an ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Rumours had surfaced suggesting that Okowa made the refund in an attempt to avoid prosecution and possibly reassert his political influence in the state.

The alleged repayment was said to have been conducted discreetly as part of a confidential arrangement with the EFCC, designed to mitigate legal consequences and perhaps negotiate a more lenient outcome with anti-corruption authorities.

Okowa's camp clarifies: "It is not true"

In a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeajirika, Okowa responded directly to the circulating rumours.

"It’s not true that my boss, Okowa, returned such money," Ifeajirika said, dismissing the claims outright.

The Chief Press Secretary further explained that the EFCC had simply invited Okowa for questioning and had shown him certain documents during the investigation.

He confirmed that the EFCC had been visiting Delta State and questioning individuals, but maintained that the investigation was ongoing and no final conclusions had been reached.

Investigation still ongoing, says Okowa’s spokesperson

The spokesperson reiterated that there had been no money returned to the Delta State Government or the EFCC at any point during the investigation.

He emphasised that while the EFCC was conducting their work, it was premature to assume any outcome or conclusion at this stage.

"We believe that the investigation is still ongoing. It is when they conclude and establish a case that they can ask for a refund or go to court," Ifeajirika added.

At this point, Okowa's camp remains firm in their position that the allegations regarding the return of funds are false, and the investigation into the former governor’s administration continues.

EFCC investigation continues as Okowa maintains innocence

As the EFCC's investigation progresses, the rumours regarding the ₦500 billion refund have yet to be substantiated.

Okowa’s response to the matter suggests that the political environment surrounding his tenure as governor of Delta State is still subject to scrutiny, with significant attention from both the public and anti-corruption authorities.

For now, the investigation remains active, and it appears that Okowa's camp is committed to clarifying the truth and dispelling any false narratives surrounding his administration.

