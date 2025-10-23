EFCC reaffirmed that former Delta governor Ifeanyi Okowa remained under probe for alleged fund mismanagement despite his defection to the APC

The anti - graft agency dismissed claims that defecting politicians were shielded from investigation or prosecution by joining the ruling party

EFCC stressed its commitment to thorough investigations and equal treatment of all suspects regardless of political affiliation

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reaffirmed that former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, remains under investigation for alleged financial misconduct, despite his recent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clarification was made during a press briefing in Abuja, to mark the second anniversary of EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede in office.

No immunity for defectors, says EFCC

Addressing journalists, the Commission’s Director of Legal and Prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir, dismissed the notion that politicians who join the ruling party are automatically shielded from investigation or prosecution, Punch reported.

“Someone asked whether politicians who cross over to the ruling party are protected.

“The simple answer is that it’s not true. To the best of my knowledge, the case involving a former governor of Delta State is still under investigation, and in due course, justice will be served," Tahir said.

He stressed that the EFCC’s mandate remains apolitical and that the agency is determined to ensure that “no one is above the law, regardless of political affiliation.”

Okowa’s case still active

Okowa, who served as Delta State Governor between 2015 and 2023, is being probed for alleged mismanagement of public funds during his administration.

In April 2025, the former governor, who was also the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, defected to the APC alongside his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and several other political figures in the state, Vanguard reported.

EFCC prioritises thorough investigation

Tahir explained that the EFCC prefers to complete its investigations comprehensively before proceeding to court, especially in cases involving politically exposed persons.

“We have had situations where cases were rushed to court, and the outcomes were not satisfactory.

“So, we would rather do a thorough job. When we go to court, Nigerians will see what the case is about. There is no attempt or intention to shield anybody on account of party affiliation, certainly not under this leadership," he said.

All cases treated equally, says EFCC

Responding to criticisms about the pace of high-profile prosecutions, Tahir maintained that the EFCC treats all cases with equal seriousness.

“It’s been claimed that there are no high-profile convictions. For us, crime is crime.

“When dealing with politically exposed persons, investigations can be complex and time-consuming. A governor who managed a state for eight years, whatever allegations arise, requires detailed scrutiny," he said.

Public confidence and accountability

Tahir’s comments come amid growing public concern that some politicians under probe defect to the ruling party to evade prosecution.

He assured Nigerians that the EFCC remains resolute in pursuing justice, saying:

“The EFCC is not a political tool. Joining any political party will not protect anyone from answering for their actions.”

