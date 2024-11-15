Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Asaba, Delta state - Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta state, has declared his readiness to face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recently, the EFCC arrested Okowa over an alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion during his eight-year reign as governor of the south-south state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was also said to have used public funds to acquire properties in Asaba, the capital of Delta; and Abuja.

But speaking at his residence in Asaba on Thursday, November 14, during a solidarity visit by the Delta state traditional rulers council, led by Major-General Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), the Orodje of Okpe, Okowa claimed that the anti-graft agency's investigation is "politically motivated". According to him, he is not afraid of the EFCC's probe.

On Friday, November 15, the Nigerian Tribune noted Okowa's stance.

He said:

“In politics, there are many things one must face, but it’s unfortunate when baseless accusations are presented to the media.

“To claim that someone could misappropriate such an amount implies that they would need to take N16 to N20 billion monthly for 96 months. This is not just unreasonable."

Furthermore, the PDP's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, added that he confidently addressed all questions posed by the EFCC officials when the agency's personnel arrested and interrogated him.

Delta govt backs Okowa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Delta state government officially responded to Okowa's arrest.

The state government emphasised Okowa’s 'innocence' under the law and urged Deltans to remain calm. The government suggested that Okowa is a victim of politics.

