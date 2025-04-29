Former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must complete 8 years tenure

Okowa, a former running mate to Atiku Abubakar has dumped the former vice president for Tinubu in 2023

According to Okowa, he discussed the coalition with Atiku, adding that the former vice president is on his way out of the PDP

Asaba, Delta state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must complete 8 years in office.

Okowa said Tinubu should complete 8 years in office for the stability of the country.

The former Delta state governor said he discussed the coalition with Atiku Abubakar before he dumped the PDP and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this while speaking during an interview on Arise TV

Okowa disclosed that Atiku was on his way out of the PDP before he and members in Delta state went for the APC.

According to Okowa, the politics of today is beyond the north and the south because, in all political parties, there are people from all regions competing.

President Tinubu should complete his 8-year tenure

Nigerians react as Okowa says Tinubu must complete 8 years

@OlorogunErnest

After wasting Delta state funds in the NorthSouth2023 presidential election against the same Tinubu, he's bowing too now. Why didn't Okowa just join his other Southern governors in 2023, who ensured power moves to the South? I guess he betrayed the South because of greed & selfish interest.

Okowa lacks character, and most importantly, his EFCC case file will be quashed as he's now a saint.

@Emekaelenwoke

There’s no man or woman in the PDP -Just hungry m0r0n looking for food and power. PDP Should close down.

@OkpanachiSulie1

By the time His Excellency @PeterObi return back to PDP and pick the presidential ticket all of them that left PDP will beg to come no doubt about that.

Atiku agenda is dead on arrival.

Enough of nonsense in Nigeria.

@SamBest98644916

Even if he doesn't know what governing Nigeria intels you wants him to do 8 years because the North did 8 years. Okay let hunger kee everybody so agbado will do his 8 years, no problems.

@Ademyever1

So suffering should be stability for Nigeria! Because the North plunge us into poverty, South should also do the same? For stability to be uphold okowa?? I no blame you nah the docility of Nigerians I blame.

Tinubu breaks silence as Delta governor, Okowa join APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu finally reacted to the recent defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Okowa, and other PDP leaders' defection to the ruling APC.

Tinubu described the mass defection in Delta state as a “political tsunami” unprecedented in the history of the south-south and Nigeria at large.

Legit.ng reported that the defection saw a massive collapse of the PDP structure into the APC, including the governor’s cabinet, senators, federal lawmakers, and 500 councillors across 25 LGAs.

