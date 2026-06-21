CFRPA demands INEC clarify President Tinubu's academic credentials ahead of the 2027 election

Concerns over Chicago State University records prompt legal inquiry into eligibility requirements

CFRPA threatens judicial action if INEC fails to provide clarity on educational qualifications

A civil society organisation, the Center for Reform and Public Advocacy (CFRPA), has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clarify issues surrounding the academic credentials submitted by President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

The organisation made the request in a letter dated June 19, 2026, addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan.

Fresh Trouble For Tinubu as Demands Over His School Certificates Resurface Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

CFRPA seeks legal position from electoral body

In the letter signed by its Head of Legal Unit, Barrister Kalu Agu, the group said its request was aimed at obtaining clarification on the legal implications of concerns raised over the President’s educational records and their relevance ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Daily Independent reported

CFRPA said the move was intended to promote transparency and strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Chicago State University records referenced

The organisation stated that some details contained in documents released by Chicago State University and other records had raised questions that it believed required INEC’s interpretation.

It also referenced constitutional provisions relating to the qualifications required for individuals seeking elective positions in Nigeria.

CFRPA urged the electoral commission to make its position public, arguing that clarification would help address concerns about eligibility requirements for future elections.

The group added that it may seek judicial interpretation of relevant constitutional provisions if INEC fails to respond to its request.

INEC chairman told to resign

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Jeremiah Baba Adamu, general overseer of Godspower and Miracles Ministry, northcentral Nigeria, has demanded the immediate resignation of Prof. Joash Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged rigging in the just-concluded 2026 Ekiti state governorship election.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, June 21, and sighted by Legit.ng, Adamu argued that 'if Amupitan cannot conduct a single-state election like that of Ekiti without allegations of electoral fraud, he cannot be trusted to oversee elections across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2027.'

Source: Legit.ng