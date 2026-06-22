Lassa fever has claimed about 214 lives in Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, with the case fatality rate rising to 25 per cent

According to the NCDC Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 23 (June 1 to June 7, 2026), the fatality rate represents an increase from the 18.9 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025

Lassa fever can be deadly, but the risk varies greatly depending on the severity of the infection and how quickly treatment is started

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience reporting on health and science across Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Lassa fever has claimed 214 lives in Nigeria, with the case fatality rate rising to 25 per cent.

As reported on Monday, June 22, by The Punch, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this in its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 23 (Monday, June 1, to Sunday, June 7, 2026). Vanguard also reported the concerning update.

Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria rise to 214, with the case fatality rate climbing to 25 per cent, according to NCDC data. Photo credit: John Wessels/AFP

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Lassa fever deaths rise sharply

Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease belonging to the same family as the Ebola and Marburg viruses, though it is less deadly. The disease is endemic in Nigeria.

The NCDC said the fatality rate represents a sharp increase from the 18.9 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025.

The report stated:

“New confirmed cases remained steady in Week 23, matching the number recorded in Week 22. Infections were reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi and Ebonyi states. No new healthcare worker infections were reported during the week.

“The outbreak has spread across 23 states and 109 Local Government Areas since January 2026."

According to the agency, five states account for 84 per cent of all confirmed cases.

It added:

“Ondo leads with 28 per cent, followed by Bauchi with 25 per cent, Taraba with 15 per cent, Edo with 10 per cent, and Benue with six per cent. The remaining 16 per cent of cases are spread across 18 other states with confirmed infections."

How does Lassa fever spread?

The virus is transmitted to humans from contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent faeces or urine. The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa.

The virus, which has an incubation period of between six to 21 days, can also be transmitted through contact with an infected person via bodily fluids and excretions: blood, urine, saliva, reproductive cells, vomit, faeces.

Nigeria strengthens Ebola preparedness as 21 states and the FCT face high importation risk. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria lists 21 Ebola risk areas

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government identified 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as areas at high or moderate risk of Ebola importation following renewed outbreaks in parts of Africa.

The NCDC announced that states across the country have been placed on heightened alert amid fears of cross-border transmission.

NCDC director-general (DG), Jide Idris, confirmed that Nigeria currently has no confirmed Ebola case linked to the ongoing outbreak in East and Central Africa. However, he warned that increasing regional transmission has significantly elevated the country’s importation risk.

Source: Legit.ng